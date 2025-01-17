Your go-to guide for day boats Victoria and Port Phillip Bay hotspots

Are Axopar boats Victoria the best all-round boats for Port Phillip Bay?

When it comes to boats Victoria and Port Phillip Bay it is all about making the most of good weather, whether that means anchoring in a serene spot for a swim, fishing for snapper, or zipping across the bay to enjoy new scenery.

That said, Victorian boaties are typically looking for a day boat that does it all and few vessels are as versatile, reliable, and adventure-ready as Axopar. Designed to handle everything from rough seas to leisurely cruising, Axopar boats have become a standout choice for those navigating the dynamic waters of Port Phillip Bay.

Here's why every Victorian boater who is looking for a boat for sale in Melbourne, Mornington, Geelong or the surrounds should be paying close attention to this game-changing brand and how you can make the most of these top Port Phillip Bay anchorages.

Versatile layouts for every adventure

Axopar boats are built for adaptability, making them the ultimate choice for day boating in Victoria.

The Axopar range includes the compact and trailerable 22 and 25 models, the ever-popular 29 and 37 models, and the flagship 45-foot adventure boats. Each model offers customizable layouts with options to match your boating style, including sunbeds for relaxation, accommodations for overnight trips, and open Sun Tops or fully enclosed cabin configurations.

For watersports enthusiasts, all models can be equipped with ski poles, while fishing lovers can opt for bait tanks and rod holders. Regardless of your focus, every Axopar prioritizes walkaround functionality to maximize space and usability onboard. With multiple social zones designed for lounging and dining—many offering convertible options—these boats seamlessly adapt to your plans.

From spending the day sunbathing to engaging in watersports with the family or hosting friends, Axopar owners appreciate the freedom to tailor their boat to any adventure. The spacious decks and clever layouts make it easy to entertain, relax, or explore the bay's top anchorages with minimal effort.

Whether you're travelling to Melbourne for lunch, enjoying towables in Mornington, or fishing off Queenscliff, Axopar boats deliver efficient performance, intuitive design, and everything you need for a stress-free day on the water.

Built for performance in rough conditions

Port Phillip Bay is renowned for its challenging conditions, particularly the infamous short, sharp chop that makes boating here a true test of skill and equipment. Axopar boats, like the Axopar 37, are designed to excel in exactly these environments. Their sharp, twin-stepped hulls slice through waves with ease, providing a smooth, stable ride even in unsettled waters.

Recently, Nick Jones, our Victorian Branch Managers, took to Port Phillip Bay in less-than-ideal conditions to showcase the performance of the Axopar 37. He travelled from Docklands to Martha Cove in just 45 minutes, maintaining a speed of 25 knots through the bay's signature short, sharp waves.

As Nick described it: "We were facing a stiff sou'-westerly with that classic Port Phillip chop—wave after wave, no period, just bang, bang, bang—and the Axopar handled it effortlessly. It's a brilliant boat to drive, slicing through the swell and tracking beautifully even in challenging conditions."

This real-world demonstration highlights why Axopar boats are a perfect match for Victorian waters.

Top Anchorages in Port Phillip Bay

Port Phillip Bay is full of stunning destinations for day boating. Whether you're looking to anchor and relax or explore new coastal towns, here are some of the best anchorages to consider and tips for when to visit:

1. Mount Martha Village to Safety Beach

This stretch is perfect for anchoring on calm days with a light northerly or easterly breeze. Safety Beach offers a quieter atmosphere, free from the rush of jet skis, while Mount Martha's cliffs along the Esplanade provide a stunning backdrop. Popular spots like The Pillars attract those looking for jump rocks and fun in the sun, but it's best to visit outside of busy weekends.

2. Rye, Sorrento, Portsea

For the best of boats Victoria, this stunning stretch from Portsea to Rye boasts crystal-clear water and is ideal during calm southerlies. Quarantine Station near Portsea is a great anchorage to enjoy the seclusion of a scenic walk in the Mornington Peninsula National Park. Rye and Sorrento offer relaxed, coastal vibes, with excellent beaches for swimming and picnicking, or stroll through the luxurious Sorrento village for awesome cafes and shopping.

3. Yarra's Edge, Melbourne City Marina

For a city escape by boat, this fully protected marina is the ideal place to dock. Enjoy Melbourne's vibrant city life with restaurants, shows, and sports events just a short stroll away. It's the perfect starting point for an urban adventure.

4. St. Kilda

Anchor off St. Kilda to soak in breathtaking views of Melbourne's city skyline while enjoying lunch on the water. This lively destination offers a mix of beachside fun and city proximity, making it a favourite for those looking for a blend of relaxation and entertainment. St Kilda is best visited during a North or north-easterly breeze.

5. Geelong

Geelong's waterfront is a hub of activity, with fantastic restaurants, entertainment, and netted swimming areas with diving boards. The marina provides a sheltered spot to stay overnight or enjoy the lively atmosphere of this growing coastal city.

6. Portarlington

A quieter anchorage with clear waters and a charming village vibe, Portarlington is a fantastic lunch stop or a place to relax. Known for its fresh local produce, it's perfect for a foodie escape by boat. Portarlington is largely unprotected from anything outside a Southerly, head back to Geelong if you are looking for somewhere safe to stay overnight.

7. Queenscliff

With its historic charm and great fishing opportunities, Queenscliff is a boater's paradise. The marina is a safe place to dock, and the town offers festivals, dining, and easy access to nearby attractions. Be mindful of the tides when entering.