Axopar elevates 29 Range with Mediterrana Edition

by Axopar 18 Jan 22:14 PST

Following the successful launch of the Axopar 29 one year ago, Axopar continues to refine the world's most versatile, modular, and customizable boat even further. Designed with customer preferences in mind, the Axopar 29 has been widely praised for its innovative design, exceptional drivability, and clever space solutions. By incorporating valuable customer feedback from the field, Axopar remains committed to enhancing the boating experience for its customers through innovative upgrades and new options.

During BOOT Düsseldorf 2025, Axopar introduced the Mediterrana Edition for the Cross Cabin and Sun Top models, enhancing comfort, luxury, and style. Additionally, two striking new hull color options — Miami Blue and Platinum Grey — are available through the Brabus Line Color Edition, offering even greater customization possibilities. Further upgrades to the Cross Cabin model include a foldable footrest for aft sofa passengers and an optional stowable wheelhouse table, ensuring an even more comfortable and versatile onboard experience.

Mediterrana Edition: A new level of comfort and style

The award-winning Axopar 29 has quickly become a favorite among boating enthusiasts, celebrated for its wide range of layout options that allow customers to tailor the boat to their unique preferences and needs. The Mediterrana Edition takes the Axopar 29's renowned versatility to new heights, blending Mediterranean-inspired elegance with thoughtful design enhancements.

Designed for those who enjoy lounging, socializing, or cruising in the sun, the Mediterrana Edition enhances onboard comfort and sophistication without compromising functionality. Luxurious features include thicker, plush, more refined cushions in a sophisticated beige tone. The upholstery's structured texture and patterns not only exude style but also keep lounging areas cool and comfortable, even on the sunniest days.

Mediterrana is a high-quality, low-maintenance, and durable material specifically designed for marine environments. It is easy to clean, dries quickly, and is highly resistant to UV rays from sunlight. Mediterrana upholstery is water-resistant and resistant to fading, making it perfect for wear and tear. Ease of use and carefree boating are integral to Axopar's ethos.

Elegant bamboo trays and cup holders, and warm-toned interior finishes create an inviting, cozy atmosphere. Beige fabric wall panels and bamboo technical panels further enhance the sophisticated look and feel of the lounging areas.

Mediterrana is ideal for those who enjoy boating and anchoring in greater comfort and style. By fully utilizing the boat's versatile layout, it adds a new dimension of usability for day cruising and sun-lounging. Perfect for long days on the water, it invites boaters to experience the best of both worlds: relaxed cruising combined with the unmistakable adventure spirit of an Axopar.

Key features of the Mediterrana Edition:

Axopar 29 Cross Cabin

Front U-Sofa Package: Includes bow U-sofa grp extension, upholstery (seats and backrests), a table with high and low legs, and infill cushions for a sunbed, multicabin hatch sofa and anchor hatch cushion.

Multicabin: Equipped with bamboo technical panels and the Mediterrana Edition carpet. The multicabin can be upgraded with the Mediterrana Edition multicabin upgrade package, incl. Mediterrana upholstery, pillows, ambient lights, and stairs).

Cockpit: Two seats and aft sofa with Mediterrana upholstery, bamboo panels in walls and under the helm, beige fabric wall panels, driver's footrest in soft deck material and map pocket

Aft Deck: Features fenderbox cushions for added comfort and usability. All aft deck layouts are available as Mediterrana Edition.

Front U-Sofa Package: Same luxurious package as the XC, providing ample seating and sunbathing options in the bow area.

Multicabin: Equipped with bamboo technical panels and the Mediterrana Edition carpet. The multicabin can be upgraded with the Mediterrana Edition multicabin upgrade package, incl. Mediterrana upholstery, pillows, ambient lights, and stairs).

Cockpit: Two seats and aft sofa with Mediterrana upholstery, bamboo panels in walls and under the helm, beige fabric wall panels, driver's footrest in soft deck material and map pocket.

Aft Deck: Fenderbox cushions included for enhanced comfort. All aft deck layouts are available as Mediterrana Edition. The aft U-sofa layout is on display at BOOT Düsseldorf.

Enhanced comfort with Mediterrana soft deck flooring

To further elevate the comfort and aesthetics of the Mediterrana Edition, an optional soft deck flooring is available for both Axopar 29 Cross Cabin and Sun Top. This innovative material enhances the Mediterranean-inspired atmosphere, offering a soft and pleasant surface to walk on, whether you're stepping out of the water after a swim or relaxing onboard. The soft deck not only adds to the luxurious feel but also blends seamlessly with the overall style, providing a tactile, practical surface that complements the boat's refined design. Soft deck flooring is also easy to keep clean.

Brabus Line Color Edition: New Hull Colors for the Axopar 29

For style-conscious customers looking to make their Axopar 29 truly stand out, the Brabus Line Color Edition introduces two striking new hull and roof colors: the vibrant and playful Miami Blue, and the more subtle and sophisticated Platinum Grey. These duo-tone color options combine colored areas with uncolored sections in standard, white finish, giving the boat a dynamic and distinctive look.

Available for the Cross Cabin and Sun Top models, the Brabus Line Color Edition enhances the boat's sleek profile while adding an exclusive touch of style. Perfectly complementing the refined luxury of the Mediterrana Edition, these color options allow customers to further differentiate and characterize their boat, offering an aesthetic upgrade that ensures every Axopar 29 makes a statement on the water.

Comfort enhancements of the Axopar 29 Cross Cabin

Based on customer feedback, Axopar introduces two highly anticipated comfort enhancements for the 29 Cross Cabin. A footrest for the wheelhouse aft sofa has been added as standard, offering increased comfort. The footrest is foldable for easy access to the optional aft cabin.

Additionally, the new stowable wheelhouse table offers both practicality and convenience. The table can be neatly stored in its dedicated space behind the seat base, ensuring it's readily available when needed without compromising space or usability. These upgrades further enhance the onboard experience, blending comfort with the versatility and functionality the Axopar 29 is known for.

Pricing (RRP, VAT 0%)