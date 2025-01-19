New Sirena 60 unveiled at Boot Düsseldorf

by Sirena Yachts 18 Jan 23:14 PST

Sirena Yachts has announced details of a new model at the boot Düsseldorf 2025.

The distinguished Turkish yacht builder unveiled the new Sirena 60 project, with the promise of even more space for lounging, better storage and a stunning modern aesthetic.

The new yacht carries all the distinctive features that have made Sirena such a global success, from flexible accommodation to fantastic exterior spaces. The contemporary lines drawn by German Frers will be familiar, with the plumb bow, long bathing platform and the contrast between large areas of dark glass and gleaming white topsides. But the new Sirena 60 has evolved considerably compared to the previous Sirena 58.

More outdoor space

It all starts at the stern, where a new transom profile creates more space on the platform and gives the Sirena 60 a more modern look. Rope storage lockers on either side of the newly modelled stern seat are bigger, and there are larger openings in the bulwarks for access to the dock. The main saloon windows are also bigger.

Up at the bow, the foredeck lounge has been completely redesigned. Not only is it all bang on trend, with dark grey upholstery and a smart floating backrest, it features a much larger seat and a folding table. The matching sunpad also has a convertible backrest which allows it to serve as comfortable seating when you want to dine al fresco.

Even the flybridge - one of the Sirena 58's most iconic features - has been improved. The dashboard and the pilot seats have been redesigned to look more modern. A slick new Corian worktop has been introduced in the bar unit, and the sunpad has also been endowed with a new convertible headrest. It all combines to make this shaded spot the pick of the boat's exterior social spaces.

Interior improvements

Smarter use of space has allowed the design team to devote more interior volume to key lifestyle features of the Sirena 60. Entering through the broad sliding aft doors, you will encounter the galley first of all, which has grown nearly 20 per cent in area to 5 square metres. This equates to bigger work surfaces and even better storage for food and crockery in new raised cabinets. There's also the option of a wine cooler alongside the other high-end appliances.

Further forward, the indoor helm station has also had a revamp. New ergonomically designed pilot seats hug your back for long hours of comfortable driving, while a smart pantograph door gives quick access out onto the side deck for more relaxed mooring manoeuvres. The stairs below have been remodelled to take up less space and improve access below.

As with the Sirena 58 before it, the basic configuration remains for three large cabins. These include a breathtaking full-beam master amidships and a spacious VIP double in the bow, as well as a more flexible third cabin. Here, a sliding bed system can transform from a generous double to twin singles, depending on whether it's for children, friends or a couple. There's also more storage space here and in the VIP cabin.

Eliminating the rounded edges that characterised the walls of the previous model has also freed up more space. All three cabins have always been ensuite, but the new configuration has allowed designers to separate the heads from the shower areas. And the detailing has been given an uplift with new alcoves and niches in Corian. There's even room for a washer-dryer below the companionway.

Launching soon

Individually, each of these changes represents a small evolutionary step for Sirena. Taken together, they amount to nothing short of transformative. Owners of the new boat will have more useful space inside and out that improves life aboard and extends the opportunities for fun and relaxation.

Work on this brilliant new 60-footer is already well under way at Sirena's yard, with hull and deck moulding complete. The Sirena 60 is now at the outfitting stage and is expected to launch in July. The yacht will make its world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2025.