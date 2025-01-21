Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

Pearl Yachts reveals the new Pearl 63 project at boot 2025

by Pearl Yachts 21 Jan 02:31 PST

Pearl Yachts unveiled the much-anticipated Pearl 63 project during a press conference at the Düsseldorf Boat Show 2025. The latest creation by the renowned British yacht builder is already under construction, with its launch set for April. This new model reflects Pearl's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation, style, and performance.

  • The new Pearl 63 retaines all the unique features of the award-winning Pearl 62 the brand's most popular model to date. Designed as a family yacht, and ideal to be owner operated, it offers luxurious accommodation in four cabins, ease of operation, and amenities for everyone.
  • The new Pearl 63 boasts several design enhancements, including a restyled exterior and an improved cockpit layout featuring two opening side balconies which increase the floor area and provides a larger space ideal for relaxation and entertainment.
  • Pearl's exclusive British design duo of Bill Dixon for the exterior design and naval architecture and Kelly Hoppen CBE for the interior design have rendered the new Pearl 63 both performant and eye-catching, inside and out.

The Pearl 63 builds upon the success of the award-winning Pearl 62, offering a host of new features and refined design elements that seamlessly blend sophistication with practicality.

Pearl 63 - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 63 - photo © Pearl Yachts

Key features of the Pearl 63

  • Improved Aft Cockpit Layout: Featuring opening side balconies and two versatile high-low dining tables, the space fosters a seamless connection with the ocean, perfect for socialising and relaxation; the backrest of the L-shaped sofa flips to create a lounge with a sea view.

  • Tender Garage or Crew Cabin: The yacht includes a hi/low bathing platform and a tender garage large enough to accommodate a Williams 285 jet tender or Seadoo Spark Jet Ski. Alternatively, this space can be configured as a crew cabin.

  • Expansive Accommodation: Unique within the 60-foot category, the Pearl 63 offers accommodation for eight guests across four luxurious cabins. Highlights include a full-beam master suite with private stairway access, his-and-hers closets, and panoramic hull windows for abundant natural light. The en-suite features a large wet room with a Corian sink unit and WC.

  • Upgraded Engine Options: For those seeking enhanced performance, a high-powered engine option with 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 1350 is also available for speeds up to 33 knots.

Pearl 63 - Sunroof open - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 63 - Sunroof open - photo © Pearl Yachts

Interior innovation by Kelly Hoppen Interiors

The Pearl 63 boasts a fresh hull glazing design that floods the interiors with natural light while providing stunning views. Owners can select from four interior themes curated by Kelly Hoppen Interiors —Indulgence, Luxury, Modern, and Monochrome—ensuring a unique experience. The saloon is designed with large, glazed areas, a fully equipped galley, with dining table opposite and a sociable, relaxing lounge space forward.

Pearl 63 - Seating area - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 63 - Seating area - photo © Pearl Yachts

Outdoor living at its best

Wide side decks lead to the foredeck lounge, complete with foldaway table, adjustable sun pads, and the option of a Bedouin-style canopy. The flybridge, accessible via a starboard staircase, features a sleek hardtop with an optional opening section, a wet bar, BBQ, and ample seating and sunbathing areas.

Pearl 63 - Foredeck Lounge - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 63 - Foredeck Lounge - photo © Pearl Yachts

State-of-the-art technology

Volvo IPS propulsion provides exceptional performance and efficiency. Intuitive joystick controls, a dynamic positioning system, and integrated Garmin touchscreens ensure effortless navigation. Proportional thrusters enhance maneuverability, giving owners full control even in tight spaces.

Iain Smallridge, Managing Director of Pearl Yachts, commented: "The Pearl 63 represents another exciting chapter for Pearl Yachts. Building on the success of the Pearl 62, this new model embodies our commitment to innovation, luxury, and delivering a truly unique yachting experience. The Pearl 63's thoughtful design and advanced technology provide owners with the perfect blend of practicality, elegance, and performance. We are proud to continue raising the bar in this size category."

Pearl 63 - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 63 - photo © Pearl Yachts

Introducing Pearl Germany, Pearl France, and Pearl Gulf

During the press conference, Pearl Yachts also announced the expansion of its global dealership network, introducing Pearl Germany, Pearl France, and Pearl Gulf.

  • Pearl Germany operates from Werder (Havel), with direct access to Berlin's waterways and the Baltic Sea.
  • Pearl France is managed by Cenk Efe, Director of Mallorca Marine Group, one of Pearl's long-standing partners in the Balearic Islands. This new dealership will exclusively serve the French market.
  • Pearl Gulf, member of OCEANWORLD GROUP, based in Dubai, caters to clients across the GCC including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain, with plans to showcase Pearl at the upcoming Dubai International Boat Show in February.

Pearl 63 - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 63 - photo © Pearl Yachts

Iain Smallridge, Managing Director of Pearl Yachts, commented: "We are thrilled to introduce not just the Pearl 63 but also three key dealerships that reinforce our presence in pivotal markets. With Pearl Germany, Pearl France, and Pearl Gulf, we are confident that our expanded network will bring the Pearl experience to an even wider audience of discerning yacht owners. The Düsseldorf Boat Show is an important platform for celebrating these milestones with the global yachting community."

Pearl 63 - Master Cabin - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 63 - Master Cabin - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 63 - Flybridge - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 63 - Flybridge - photo © Pearl Yachts

Pearl 63 - Technical characteristics:

  • Length overall: 61' / 18.61m
  • Hull Length: 57' 4" / 17.49m
  • Beam: 17' 2" / 5.23m
  • Draft: 5' 2" / 1.59m
  • Engines
    • Standard Engine: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 1050
    • Upgrade Engine: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 1200
    • Performance Engine: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 1350
  • Displacement: 36.5 tonnes
  • Max speed (with 2 x IPS 1350)*: Up to 33 kt
  • Range at cruising speed*: Up to 260nm
  • Fuel capacity: 726,47 US gallons / 2750 litres
  • Water capacity: 211,33 Us gallons / 800 litres
  • Guest Cabins: 4
  • Crew Cabins: 1 (opt.)
  • Berths: 8 + 1
  • Head compartments: 3
  • Building material: GRP
  • Builder: Pearl Yachts
  • Exterior designer and concept: Dixon Yacht Design
  • Interior designer: Kelly Hoppen Interiors
  • Category / certification: B

Pearl 63 - William garage - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 63 - William garage - photo © Pearl Yachts

*Performance figures are given in good faith. The loading of the vessel and fouling to the hull, as well as sea state will have an effect on performance. For these reasons we can give no guarantee on performance or range estimations.

Pearl Yachts @ boot Düsseldorf 2025
Pearl Stand: Hall 6 / A22

Pearl 63 - General Arrangement - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 63 - General Arrangement - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 63 - Flybridge Aft - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 63 - Flybridge Aft - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 63 - Master Cabin Ensuite - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 63 - Master Cabin Ensuite - photo © Pearl Yachts

Related Articles

Pearl 82 debuts at Cannes Yachting Festival 2024
Highlighting the brand's commitment to a feature-focused product strategy Pearl Yachts is set to make a significant impression at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024. This prestigious event will feature the world premiere of the all-new Pearl 82, alongside two successful models from the Pearl fleet: the Pearl 62 and the Pearl 72. Posted on 30 Aug 2024 Pearl announces launch of the all new Pearl 82
The superyacht that pushes the boundaries of yacht design set to debut at Cannes Yachting Festival Pearl Yachts, renowned for its exclusive range of luxury motor yachts, is thrilled to share the first images of the first Pearl 82. Posted on 5 Jul 2024 Pearl Yachts reveals 82-foot flybridge project
An all-new 25-metre raised pilothouse yacht While presenting the recently launched Pearl 72 at boot Düsseldorf for her European premiere, the British yachting builder held a press conference to announce its latest creation, the Pearl 82, which is already under construction. Posted on 24 Jan 2023 The new Pearl 72 plans her worldwide premiere
For the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2022 Following the completion of the first Pearl 72, she completed her sea trials and headed straight to Florida. Now, Pearl's newest model is ready for her worldwide debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Posted on 19 Oct 2022 The new Pearl 72 set for worldwide premiere
Making her debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Following the completion of the first Pearl 72, she completed her sea trials and headed straight to Florida. Now, Pearl's newest model is ready for her worldwide debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Posted on 2 Sep 2022 The Pearl fleet crosses the pond to attend FLIBS
Presenting the Pearl 62, Pearl 80 and Pearl 95 in Fort Lauderdale Pearl Yachts is attending the 2021 International Boat Show in Fort Lauderdale to present the Pearl 62, Pearl 80 and Pearl 95. Posted on 8 Oct 2021 The new Pearl 72 design has been revealed
Promising a host of features new to the size-class Pearl Yachts Managing Director Iain Smallridge officially revealed Pearl 72 project today during a press conference at the Cannes Yachting Festival. Posted on 11 Sep 2021 Pearl unveils first factory video: "The Atelier"
New video inside the state-of-the-art production facility The new video invites us into the Oyster, the state-of-the-art production facility that houses the entire supply chain behind each Pearl. Posted on 28 Apr 2021 Pearl 62, a family yacht with a luxury interior
Easy to use, fun to own, with space and amenities for all The Pearl 62 is a family yacht, easy to use, fun to own, with space and amenities for all. Starting aft, the yacht can be fitted with an optional up/down bathing platform that also glides outwards to become a terrace on the sea. Posted on 8 Apr 2021 Pearl Yachts flagship Pearl 95 to make US debut
At the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2020 Pearl Yachts' flagship model, the Pearl 95, will make its North American debut at the upcoming FLIBS 2020. She will be displayed alongside her smaller sister, the Pearl 80. Posted on 22 Oct 2020
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy