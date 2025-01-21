Pearl Yachts reveals the new Pearl 63 project at boot 2025

by Pearl Yachts 21 Jan 02:31 PST

Pearl Yachts unveiled the much-anticipated Pearl 63 project during a press conference at the Düsseldorf Boat Show 2025. The latest creation by the renowned British yacht builder is already under construction, with its launch set for April. This new model reflects Pearl's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation, style, and performance.

The new Pearl 63 retaines all the unique features of the award-winning Pearl 62 the brand's most popular model to date. Designed as a family yacht, and ideal to be owner operated, it offers luxurious accommodation in four cabins, ease of operation, and amenities for everyone.

The new Pearl 63 boasts several design enhancements, including a restyled exterior and an improved cockpit layout featuring two opening side balconies which increase the floor area and provides a larger space ideal for relaxation and entertainment.

Pearl's exclusive British design duo of Bill Dixon for the exterior design and naval architecture and Kelly Hoppen CBE for the interior design have rendered the new Pearl 63 both performant and eye-catching, inside and out.

The Pearl 63 builds upon the success of the award-winning Pearl 62, offering a host of new features and refined design elements that seamlessly blend sophistication with practicality.

Key features of the Pearl 63

Improved Aft Cockpit Layout: Featuring opening side balconies and two versatile high-low dining tables, the space fosters a seamless connection with the ocean, perfect for socialising and relaxation; the backrest of the L-shaped sofa flips to create a lounge with a sea view.

Tender Garage or Crew Cabin: The yacht includes a hi/low bathing platform and a tender garage large enough to accommodate a Williams 285 jet tender or Seadoo Spark Jet Ski. Alternatively, this space can be configured as a crew cabin.

Expansive Accommodation: Unique within the 60-foot category, the Pearl 63 offers accommodation for eight guests across four luxurious cabins. Highlights include a full-beam master suite with private stairway access, his-and-hers closets, and panoramic hull windows for abundant natural light. The en-suite features a large wet room with a Corian sink unit and WC.

Upgraded Engine Options: For those seeking enhanced performance, a high-powered engine option with 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 1350 is also available for speeds up to 33 knots.

Interior innovation by Kelly Hoppen Interiors

The Pearl 63 boasts a fresh hull glazing design that floods the interiors with natural light while providing stunning views. Owners can select from four interior themes curated by Kelly Hoppen Interiors —Indulgence, Luxury, Modern, and Monochrome—ensuring a unique experience. The saloon is designed with large, glazed areas, a fully equipped galley, with dining table opposite and a sociable, relaxing lounge space forward.

Outdoor living at its best

Wide side decks lead to the foredeck lounge, complete with foldaway table, adjustable sun pads, and the option of a Bedouin-style canopy. The flybridge, accessible via a starboard staircase, features a sleek hardtop with an optional opening section, a wet bar, BBQ, and ample seating and sunbathing areas.

State-of-the-art technology

Volvo IPS propulsion provides exceptional performance and efficiency. Intuitive joystick controls, a dynamic positioning system, and integrated Garmin touchscreens ensure effortless navigation. Proportional thrusters enhance maneuverability, giving owners full control even in tight spaces.

Iain Smallridge, Managing Director of Pearl Yachts, commented: "The Pearl 63 represents another exciting chapter for Pearl Yachts. Building on the success of the Pearl 62, this new model embodies our commitment to innovation, luxury, and delivering a truly unique yachting experience. The Pearl 63's thoughtful design and advanced technology provide owners with the perfect blend of practicality, elegance, and performance. We are proud to continue raising the bar in this size category."

Introducing Pearl Germany, Pearl France, and Pearl Gulf

During the press conference, Pearl Yachts also announced the expansion of its global dealership network, introducing Pearl Germany, Pearl France, and Pearl Gulf.

Pearl Germany operates from Werder (Havel), with direct access to Berlin's waterways and the Baltic Sea.

Pearl France is managed by Cenk Efe, Director of Mallorca Marine Group, one of Pearl's long-standing partners in the Balearic Islands. This new dealership will exclusively serve the French market.

Pearl Gulf, member of OCEANWORLD GROUP, based in Dubai, caters to clients across the GCC including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain, with plans to showcase Pearl at the upcoming Dubai International Boat Show in February.

Iain Smallridge, Managing Director of Pearl Yachts, commented: "We are thrilled to introduce not just the Pearl 63 but also three key dealerships that reinforce our presence in pivotal markets. With Pearl Germany, Pearl France, and Pearl Gulf, we are confident that our expanded network will bring the Pearl experience to an even wider audience of discerning yacht owners. The Düsseldorf Boat Show is an important platform for celebrating these milestones with the global yachting community."

Pearl 63 - Technical characteristics:

Length overall: 61' / 18.61m

Hull Length: 57' 4" / 17.49m

Beam: 17' 2" / 5.23m

Draft: 5' 2" / 1.59m

Engines Standard Engine: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 1050 Upgrade Engine: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 1200 Performance Engine: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 1350

Displacement: 36.5 tonnes

Max speed (with 2 x IPS 1350)*: Up to 33 kt

Range at cruising speed*: Up to 260nm

Fuel capacity: 726,47 US gallons / 2750 litres

Water capacity: 211,33 Us gallons / 800 litres

Guest Cabins: 4

Crew Cabins: 1 (opt.)

Berths: 8 + 1

Head compartments: 3

Building material: GRP

Builder: Pearl Yachts

Exterior designer and concept: Dixon Yacht Design

Interior designer: Kelly Hoppen Interiors

Category / certification: B

*Performance figures are given in good faith. The loading of the vessel and fouling to the hull, as well as sea state will have an effect on performance. For these reasons we can give no guarantee on performance or range estimations.

Pearl Yachts @ boot Düsseldorf 2025

Pearl Stand: Hall 6 / A22