Maxim Yachts introduces the Max 44 R

by Maxim Yachts 23 Jan 05:46 PST

During a press conference held at boot Düsseldorf 2025, Maxim Yachts announced the new Max 44 R. Powered by three Mercury Verado V10 outboard engines with 400 horsepower each, this daycruiser exceeds a top speed of 50 knots and will make its global debut at the upcoming Miami Boat Show.

Maxim Yachts has chosen its first time attending the boot Düsseldorf to announce the new Max 44 R, which will have its world premiere at the upcoming Miami Boat Show. The Max 44 R is an ideal daycruiser for the American market, designed by Alex Cherigny and engineered by Isonaval. It is built to reach a top speed of 51 knots, thanks to three outboard engines delivering a total of 1,200 horsepower by Mercury Verado. Alternatively, an optional setup with three 450-horsepower Yamaha engines will be available.

On the main deck, the central area is designed to be a versatile space, featuring two foldable tables that can host up to 10 people and four sofas (one of which is equipped with two portable refrigerators), as well as 16 cup holders—a configuration tailored for both leisure and party moments. The helm area includes a carbon fiber steering console with seating for four, in addition to the pilot's seat, and is equipped with two 16-inch Garmin screens and 11 analog gauges.

The carbon fiber hard-top is integrated with a JL audio system, featuring two speakers on the hard-top and six distributed around the vessel. Both the bow and stern have sunbathing areas, with the stern also offering ample storage space.

The galley is equipped with a cooktop, a sink, and two large refrigerators, with the option to install up to four refrigerators and an ice maker. Below deck, there are two double cabins, one of which can be converted into a relaxation area.