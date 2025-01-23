Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Maxim Yachts introduces the Max 44 R

by Maxim Yachts 23 Jan 05:46 PST

During a press conference held at boot Düsseldorf 2025, Maxim Yachts announced the new Max 44 R. Powered by three Mercury Verado V10 outboard engines with 400 horsepower each, this daycruiser exceeds a top speed of 50 knots and will make its global debut at the upcoming Miami Boat Show.

Max 44 R - photo © Maxim Yachts
Max 44 R - photo © Maxim Yachts

Maxim Yachts has chosen its first time attending the boot Düsseldorf to announce the new Max 44 R, which will have its world premiere at the upcoming Miami Boat Show. The Max 44 R is an ideal daycruiser for the American market, designed by Alex Cherigny and engineered by Isonaval. It is built to reach a top speed of 51 knots, thanks to three outboard engines delivering a total of 1,200 horsepower by Mercury Verado. Alternatively, an optional setup with three 450-horsepower Yamaha engines will be available.

Max 44 R - photo © Maxim Yachts
Max 44 R - photo © Maxim Yachts

On the main deck, the central area is designed to be a versatile space, featuring two foldable tables that can host up to 10 people and four sofas (one of which is equipped with two portable refrigerators), as well as 16 cup holders—a configuration tailored for both leisure and party moments. The helm area includes a carbon fiber steering console with seating for four, in addition to the pilot's seat, and is equipped with two 16-inch Garmin screens and 11 analog gauges.

Max 44 R - photo © Maxim Yachts
Max 44 R - photo © Maxim Yachts

The carbon fiber hard-top is integrated with a JL audio system, featuring two speakers on the hard-top and six distributed around the vessel. Both the bow and stern have sunbathing areas, with the stern also offering ample storage space.

The galley is equipped with a cooktop, a sink, and two large refrigerators, with the option to install up to four refrigerators and an ice maker. Below deck, there are two double cabins, one of which can be converted into a relaxation area.

Max 44 R - photo © Maxim Yachts
Max 44 R - photo © Maxim Yachts

Related Articles

Pestige reveals two main product launches
Continuing to invest, reinforcing its strong international presence On the heels of a strong 2024, PRESTIGE confirms its commitment to an international brand positioning and officially launches the new F4.3, on World Premiere at boot Dusseldorf, together with the presentation of the upcoming multihull model, the M7. Posted on 22 Jan Pearl Yachts reveals the new Pearl 63 project
Building upon the success of the award-winning Pearl 62 The latest creation by the renowned British yacht builder is already under construction, with its launch set for April. This new model reflects Pearl's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation, style, and performance. Posted on 21 Jan Mylius Yachts presents the M47P at boot Düsseldorf
56-knot performance and striking design This new 15.40-meter powerboat, constructed using fiberglass infusion with epoxy resin and carbon reinforcements, was designed by Alberto Simeone— the shipyard's long-time designer. Posted on 20 Jan Earliest videos of the New York Boat Show
A look back into our video archive, to see how far we can go With the 2025 edition of the Show about to start in a few days, lets see how far back in time our video archive can go, with footage from early shows. The best we can do is 1937. Posted on 19 Jan New Sirena 60 unveiled at Boot Düsseldorf
With the promise of even more space for lounging Sirena Yachts has announced details of a new model at the boot Düsseldorf 2025. The distinguished Turkish yacht builder unveiled the new Sirena 60 project, with the promise of even more space for lounging, better storage and a stunning modern aesthetic. Posted on 19 Jan Axopar elevates 29 Range with Mediterrana Edition
Stylish new upgrades and options at BOOT Düsseldorf 2025 Following the successful launch of the Axopar 29 one year ago, Axopar continues to refine the world's most versatile, modular, and customizable boat even further. Posted on 19 Jan Shadow 1200 Cross Top Black Ops Signature Edition
The ultimate crossover for limitless adventures on the water The ultimate crossover for limitless adventures on the water and a new dimension of BRABUS Marine's luxurious 45-foot range. Posted on 19 Jan Silent Yachts building for the future
Stunning new flagship SY80 will be launched this year Innovative catamaran builder Silent Yachts is looking forward to an exceptionally busy new year, building on the successes of 2024. Posted on 18 Jan Cruisers Yachts unveils the 57 FLY
A new era of luxury and innovation Cruisers Yachts, a leading manufacturer of luxury yachts, is excited to announce that the highly anticipated 57 FLY is now making waves and redefining the luxury boating experience with its official launch. Posted on 16 Jan Outfitting Admiral 100m gigayacht
The largest yacht currently under construction in Italy The outfitting activities of the flagship Admiral 100mt, the largest yacht currently under construction in Italy, a masterpiece Made in Italy in terms of shapes, lines and stylistic solutions, are proceeding at the Marina di Carrara shipyard. Posted on 16 Jan
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy