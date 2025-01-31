Please select your home edition
First look: Camila, the latest 50m from Bilgin Yachts

by Bilgin Yachts 31 Jan 02:04 PST
Camila, the latest 50m from Bilgin Yachts © Bilgin Yachts

Bilgin Yachts is delighted to unveil Camila, the latest 50-meter marvel from the acclaimed Bilgin 163 series. Launched at the shipyard's Istanbul headquarters, Camila redefines modern luxury with her innovative design and meticulous craftsmanship.

Slated for delivery to her owner for the 2025 season, Camila stands as a bold statement of elegance and performance in the superyacht world.

At 50 meters, Camila combines expansive outdoor spaces, a sleek profile, and impeccable interiors to set a new benchmark in yachting. Ismail Sengün, CEO of Bilgin Yachts, shared his pride in the project: "The launch of Camila reflects the culmination of our dedication to excellence and the synergy between our team and the owner. We're thrilled to deliver a vessel that truly represents the best of Bilgin Yachts."

Camila, the latest 50m from Bilgin Yachts - photo © Bilgin Yachts
Camila, the latest 50m from Bilgin Yachts - photo © Bilgin Yachts

With exterior styling and naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design, Camila boasts a sporty silhouette that harmonizes seamlessly with her generous spaces. "Her design is a testament to the art of blending functionality with beauty," said Emrecan Özgün, founder of Unique Yacht Design.

According to Özgün, as a brand-new model, with 20% larger areas than 48-meter yachts, this yacht offers even more space for guests to enjoy.

Inside, the renowned Hot Lab studio has curated interiors that exude modern sophistication. Enrico Lumini, Partner and Head of Design at Hot Lab, commented, "We are proud to present the interior design of M/Y Camila, the second 50-meter yacht we have developed for Bilgin. Building on our long-standing collaboration, this project represents a natural evolution of the design direction established for the shipyard. Every element on board has been carefully crafted to offer both sophistication and comfort, while reflecting the refined style characteristic of Bilgin's fleet."

Camila, the latest 50m from Bilgin Yachts - photo © Bilgin Yachts
Camila, the latest 50m from Bilgin Yachts - photo © Bilgin Yachts

Frank Grzeszczak Jr., Vice President of FGI Yacht Group, played a pivotal role in bringing this project to fruition. "I feel honored to have merged this partnership between an experienced and demanding client, and Bilgin Shipyard. It has been nothing short of an exceptional experience. Our 50 meter project, lovingly named Camila, will gracefully cruise the Mediterranean this summer with her new proud owner. She will undoubtedly turn heads as she cruises the Mediterranean this summer."

Camila is powered by twin 1,450 CAT engines, delivering a top speed of 16.5 knots with impressive fuel efficiency. Her layout offers 20% more space compared to traditional 48-meter yachts, providing expansive areas for relaxation and entertainment.

Camila, the latest 50m from Bilgin Yachts - photo © Bilgin Yachts
Camila, the latest 50m from Bilgin Yachts - photo © Bilgin Yachts

Berkay Yilmaz, Commercial Director of Bilgin Yachts, highlighted the yacht's bespoke features: "We take immense pride in seeing this project come to fruition. Our team has worked tirelessly, and the result is a truly stunning yacht. The distinctive elegance of M/Y Camila will undoubtedly capture attention wherever she goes. She is another stunning yacht which will cruise to US Waters and I am grateful to work with an experienced yacht owner who was heavily involved with her design process with Hotlab. Interiors have been described as a beautiful, bespoke homage to the owner's lifestyle and elegantly designed elements inside and outside made her a stunning yacht. I personally thank you for our collaboration with the owner and Frank Grzeszczak, FGI."

Camila, the latest 50m from Bilgin Yachts - photo © Bilgin Yachts
Camila, the latest 50m from Bilgin Yachts - photo © Bilgin Yachts

Following the success of Snow 5 and Starburst III, Camila strengthens Bilgin Yachts' reputation as a leader in bespoke superyacht construction. Her striking design and unparalleled craftsmanship ensure she will leave an indelible mark on the global stage.

Brief technical specifications:

  • Hull configuration: Displacement
  • Hull material: Steel
  • S/Structure material: Aluminium
  • LOA: 49.95m
  • LWL at full load: 48.26m
  • Beam overall: 9.25m
  • Draught at full load: 2.60m
  • Displacement at full load: 495t (full load)
  • Gross tonnage: 499gt
  • Fuel capacity: 55,000lt
  • Water capacity: 11,000lt
  • Main engines: CAT C32
  • Engines power: 2x1,081 kW @ 2,150 RPM
  • Maximum speed: 16.5
  • Cruising speed: 12
  • Range at cruising speed at half load: app. 5,000 miles
  • Exterior Design: Unique Yacht Design
  • Naval Architect: Unique Yacht DesignInterior Design: Hot Lab
  • Builder: Bilgin Yachts

