Our latest Kooyong Hardtop is taking shape. Designed for comfort and style, it's the ultimate vessel for effortless days on the water.

Delphia Yachts continues to expand

ith a first step at the Seattle Boat Show Delphia marked its entry into the American market by exhibiting for the first time at the Seattle Boat Show from January 31st to February 8th.

The arrival of Horizon RP122 Miss Michelle

Sleek design and personalized features come together for expansive, luxury living The brand new RP122 Hull 9 has arrived in the U.S. and was delivered to her owners. With style and ready to embark on countless adventures at sea, this breathtaking yacht is designed for luxurious cruising and adventure.

Honda presents world premieres in Miami

7 refreshed large-size outboard motors at the Miami Boat Show Honda has presented the world premiere of refreshed models of seven of its large-size outboard motors, BF250, BF225, BF200, BF150, BF140, BF135 and BF115, at the Miami International Boat Show 2025, now under way in Miami, Florida, U.S.A.

Mercury introduces Joystick Piloting

For single-engine outboards with thruster Mercury MarineĀ®, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced Joystick Piloting for Single-Engine Outboards with Thruster, the latest addition to its portfolio of joystick vessel controls.

New series of versatile Wellcraft center consoles

Designed to attract younger boaters seeking thrills on the water "This crossover concept is a multi-role center console with a unique combination of performance, seaworthiness and entertaining space which will attract younger boaters seeking thrills on the water." - Luka Modrijan, Product Manager.

First pictures of the new Lagoon Eighty 3

Each detail is designed to be customisable We are delighted to present you the exclusive first images of the Eighty 3.

Ferretti Group set for the Miami Boat Show

With the premiere of Pershing GTX116 Ferretti Group arrives at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show with a spectacularly beautiful fleet led by a US market premiere: Pershing GTX116.

New Pardo Endurance 72

The elegance of long-range cruising by Pardo Yachts Following its highly anticipated debut last summer, the Endurance 72 is now revealed in its entirety, accompanied by a collection of exclusive official images.

Marine Auctions February Online Auction

Bidding will close 27th February 2025 at 2pm AEST February 2025 Online Auction Bidding will close Thursday, 27th February 2025 at 2pm AEST.