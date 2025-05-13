Navico Group to showcase a range of products at the 2025 Hutchwilco New Zealand Boat Show

by Navico Group 13 May 01:21 PDT

Navico Group, the world's leading supplier of integrated systems and products, will have a presence at the 2025 Hutchwilco New Zealand Boat Show May 15-18.

Located in Hall 1 at stand number 125, Navico Group will showcase a range of products including:

NEW Simrad® NSS® 4 - The Simrad® NSS 4 is the latest premium chartplotter and fishfinder in the Simrad® portfolio, offering an elevated design, premium performance, and enhanced control capabilities designed for cruisers and offshore sportfishing boats.

NEW B&G® Zeus® SR - The Zeus SR unleashes a new phase of chartplotting power with a new 8-core processor and redesigned interface that delivers a smoother, faster sailing experience.

Lowrance® Eagle Eye™ - Eagle Eye is the world's most accessible all-in-one live sonar solution, combining CHIRP & DownScan in one transducer, along with detailed C-MAP® charting on a crystal clear IPS display.

Lowrance® and Simrad® RECON™ Trolling Motors - Recon is a new generation electric steer trolling motor, developed for both fresh and saltwater anglers, featuring a unique joystick remote and best in class power and GPS positioning.

Mastervolt and CZone products will also be on display showing the integration between Mastervolt power systems, CZone, and Simrad, as well as integration with Mercury Marine.

