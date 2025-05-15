Riviera opens its doors to the public for World Boating Day 2025

Please select your home edition
by Riviera Australia 15 May 02:45 PDT 24 May 2025
Visitors can experience an exclusive, once-only opportunity to take a behind-the-scenes tour and a shared celebration of the joy of leisure boating as part of World Boating Day © Riviera Australia

Australia's premier luxury motor yacht builder, Riviera, is inviting the public to an exclusive once a year opportunity to take a behind-the-scenes tour of its world-class manufacturing facility at Coomera as part of the annual World Boating Day celebrations.

This special event will take place on Saturday May 24th, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

This 90-minute escorted tour provides an exclusive opportunity to experience the operations of Australia's most awarded luxury yacht builder. Located within the Gold Coast Marine Precinct, Riviera's 16.8-hectare facility is the largest motor yacht manufacturing site in the Southern Hemisphere, where a highly skilled team of craftspeople collaborate to create around 150 world-class luxury motor yachts from 38 to 78 feet for national and international clients.

Last year's World Boating Day Riviera factory tour left visitors inspired and in awe of the passion of the Riviera team - photo © Riviera Australia
Last year's World Boating Day Riviera factory tour left visitors inspired and in awe of the passion of the Riviera team - photo © Riviera Australia

Visitors will gain an exclusive look into Riviera's state-of-the-art production facilities, witnessing each stage of the boat-building process - from lamination to final launching and quality control. This unique experience is perfect for boating and Riviera enthusiasts or individuals looking to establish a rewarding career in the marine industry.

During the tour, attendees will meet some of Riviera's skilled staff, who will guide them through the intricate manufacturing process that brings these luxury motor yachts to life.

"Over our proud 45-year history, we have launched more than 6,000 motor yachts that today are cruising the great rivers, lakes, seas, and oceans of the world. Over this period, we have proudly developed the careers of hundreds of master craftspeople,'' said Riviera owner Rodney Longhurst.

"For anyone interested in boating, motor yachts, or boat building, this tour provides a rare opportunity to understand how our Queensland based company has become one of the world's leading boat builders."

With over half of all newly built Riviera motor yachts exported worldwide to the Americas, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe, this tour provides an unique and insightful look at the brand's exceptional global reputation, built on a local stage.

Important information:

  • Pre-registration is essential - see here for registration details
  • Meeting Point: The Riviera Yacht Club on the waterfront at Riviera - 50 Waterway Drive, Coomera QLD 4209 (arrive 10 minutes before tour time).
  • Enclosed footwear is mandatory.
  • This is a walking tour.

