Maritimo M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht - Global launch

by Maritimo 21 May 15:00 PDT

Maritimo, Australia's world-class luxury motor yacht builder, expands its next generation model line-up with the global launch of the all-new M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 2025.

A brand defined by its relentless pursuit of perfection, Maritimo has further evolved its acclaimed M and S Series motor yachts. Extensive customer consultation has been fed directly into the Australian-based design team, resulting in a very distinguished 50-foot vessel that's set to redefine its class.

For over two decades, Maritimo has set the benchmark in long-range cruising motor yachts, famously pioneering the enclosed flybridge design. Celebrated worldwide, Maritimo motor yachts are renowned for their ocean-going capabilities, exceptional ride quality, and reliability.

Simon Stewart, Maritimo's Marketing Manager, puts it succinctly: "We never rest on our laurels. Every new model stays true to the Maritimo ethos while standing distinctively on its own. The M50, and soon-to-follow S50 Sedan, are outcomes of our collaborative work with owners and stakeholders. It's a balance of showing the market what we can do whilst listening to what they want — and with the M50, we've enhanced that balance."

Fabulous form, faultless function

Thousands of design and engineering hours have shaped the M50 into a vessel of refined elegance and purposeful functionality, with balanced proportions from every angle. Each detail has been scrutinised and elevated.

Stepping aboard, guests are greeted with an abundance of space and luxury. The innovative rear swim platform raises and folds to reduce the vessel's length by 750mm when docked, and then when deployed, it transforms into a spacious entertainment area ideal for all water-based activities. Access to the lazarette is via a hatch in the rear of the large entertainment module, containing the built-in barbecue and refrigerator. Further access is also provided under the long seating unit that runs across the forward end of the entertainment module, avoiding the need for heavy actuators to lift the deck and console area.

Maritimo's signature safety is ever-present, with high sides protecting those that are required to move forward, for anchoring or access to the tender, if stowed at the front. The Maritimo engineered articulating swim platform adds further protection to the rear of the vessel, when raised during cruising.

The cockpit area provides a fabulous alfresco dining experience and is an entertainer's dream. It flows seamlessly into the galley and saloon, creating a cohesive, visually clean space. The galley is a 'chef's delight' and features European appliances, impeccable finishes, and immense storage, servicing both the cockpit and saloon with ease. The galley also features plenty of bench space for preparation and service, with a central island bench within the 'L' shaped format, which sweeps around the right-hand side of the space. Adjacent, Maritimo's hallmark internal rear facing staircase leads to the enclosed flybridge on the level above.

Natural light fills every internal space. The panoramic saloon windows — subtly lowered in the design refinement process — offer sweeping vistas and contribute to the M50's sleek profile.

The Maritimo Enclosed Flybridge — Take a commanding position

Experience commanding views in luxurious comfort from the upper enclosed flybridge. Expansive glass provides 360-degree visibility in a fully protected, climate controlled environment. Light and air is also brought into the luxurious space via the long strip skylight, with forward and rear opening hatches above in the bridge hardtop. Twin sculpted helm seats ensure comfort and support during long passages, delivering both confidence and enjoyment whilst at sea. The M50 boasts a large bridge that can accommodate two or three screens that visually float above the console, with all other electronics and equipment is thoughtfully placed and within touch.

A large cruising lounge is positioned opposite the helm to ensure the journey is as enjoyable as the destination itself. Generous storage, refrigerator and pull-out convertible accommodation on the bridge level turns this space into a highly comfortable penthouse apartment for additional guests. This allows for up to eight guests to enjoy all the new M50 has to offer.

Class-defining accommodation

The main saloon exudes plush elegance, inviting guests to linger. Moving forward, a naturally lit companionway leads to accommodation spaces that set the M50 apart.

Neil McCabe, Maritimo Design Office Manager, and Julian Villegas, Senior Designer, explain: "Following the global reveal in 2024, we refined the accommodation layout to deliver a class-leading master stateroom and a significantly larger VIP stateroom," said Villegas.

"The master cabin is much larger than what you would experience on other brands' 55s or even 60s," added McCabe. "We want potential owners to look at them, then come back to Maritimo, and say 'Yes, this is the one we want!"

By opting for a two-cabin configuration, Maritimo avoided compromise. The symmetrical full-beam master stateroom is expansive and beautifully appointed, with a very generous ensuite, day lounge and hanger lockers at the forward end. The VIP stateroom offers flexible sleeping arrangements, with a bed that can split into singles and an enlarged second bathroom that also serves the other guests. With further accommodation provided by pull out beds in the saloon and above in the flybridge deck, the M50 offers great flexibility to cater for larger numbers of guests, when required.

Natural light and ventilation feature prominently throughout:

A central skylight and hatch in the VIP stateroom

Expansive side windows with opening portholes in the Master Stateroom

Skylights and hatches in both bathrooms

"Every space feels light-filled and airy — it's that distinctive Maritimo feel," added McCabe.

With a consistent minimum headroom of 1.9m (approx. 6' 3"), the M50 maintains a balanced, proportionally perfect silhouette, whilst optimising weight distribution and stability.

Designed for comfort. Built for performance

Leveraging decades of offshore racing pedigree, Maritimo's hull design delivers lift, stability, and comfort. A reverse chine runs nearly the length of the hull, while a carefully shaped keel ensures a soft re-entry in challenging seas.

Powered by twin Volvo Penta D13-800s, the M50 comfortably cruises at 24 knots, with a top speed of 30 knots, all supported by a 3700-litre (approx. 980 US gal) fuel tank offering exceptional range and efficiency.

"It's all about ride quality and comfort — but it will deliver when needed," said Villegas.

Every detail considered

Bill Barry-Cotter, Maritimo's owner and founder, reflects: "From day one, I knew what I wanted to deliver to our customers. We've stayed true to those principles for over 20 years — constantly refining to ensure our yachts remain world-class in safety, luxury, and reliability."

"The M50 — and the S50 Sedan to be revealed in 2026 — epitomises everything Maritimo stands for. Its exterior beauty, functional interior, and grand accommodations offer owners and guests exceptional space and comfort. Every square centimetre has been carefully considered. We're confident it will be enjoyed by Maritimo owners worldwide," Barry-Cotter concluded.

The global launch of the Maritimo M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht will take place at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, 22-25 May 2025, on Queensland's Gold Coast.