A standout Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 2025 for Eyachts

by eyachts 27 May 02:44 PDT 22-25 May 2025
Eyachts at SCIBS 2025 © Eyachts

The 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) delivered yet another milestone event for Eyachts, with high energy on the docks, strong buyer interest, and standout premieres across our adventure and eco-conscious brands.

With record-breaking crowds and a surge of serious boaters, Eyachts' commitment to offering cutting-edge European dayboats and hybrid yachts was on full display. A big welcome to all the new owners who have now joined the Eyachts family.

Axopar: Full Range On Show

The full Axopar lineup made waves, drawing a mix of new fans and returning owners. At the heart of the buzz was the Australian debut of the award-winning Axopar 29 series. Both the Sun Top and Cross Cabin models impressed with their modularity, and sleek design.

Axopar 29 Range - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 29 Range - photo © eyachts.com.au

"We had everyone from first-time buyers looking for something trailerable, to seasoned Axopar owners eyeing their next upgrade," said Axopar Brand Manager, Russell Ayers. "The response to the Axopar 29 confirms it's going to be another crowd favourite."

Greenline: Responsible Boating Strikes a Chord

Interest in Greenline Yachts reached new heights as showgoers explored the 39 and 40 models, both featuring hybrid propulsion. The demand from Queenslanders for liveaboard and long-distance cruising — particularly with European delivery options — was stronger than ever.

Greenline 39 - photo © Greenline Yachts
Greenline 39 - photo © Greenline Yachts

"These were the busiest Greenline displays we've ever had," shared Brand Manager Mary Bickley. "Visitors were excited to learn more about hybrid cruising and explore new ways to boat more responsibly."

Momentum Continues Post-Show

With strong leads, multiple sea trials booked, and major interest in both performance dayboats and sustainable cruising, Eyachts leaves SCIBS 2025 on a high. The shift toward fuel-efficient, modular, and hybrid boating is no longer a trend — it's here to stay.

Eyachts continues to set the pace in adventure and responsible boating across Australia.

