Milestone 30th anniversary celebrated at Sanctuary Cove

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 31 May 14:03 PDT
Palm Beach Motor Yachts at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

The show welcomed four days of ideal weather and high-quality visitors, including owners and VIP guests who traveled to the Gold Coast for the milestone event.

Over 130 guests gathered at The Grange, InterContinental Sanctuary Cove, for an evening that honored three decades of craftsmanship, adventure, and community. A moving short film featured testimonials from longtime owners, mentors, and friends, reflecting on the brand's journey and the connections built along the way.

The event was a meaningful tribute to the people who have shaped Palm Beach Motor Yachts—and a celebration of all that lies ahead.

Watch celebration highlights here.

