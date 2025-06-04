Spirit Yachts Reveals New P50 Motor Yacht

P50 Coupé © Spirit Yachts P50 Coupé © Spirit Yachts

by Helen Porter 4 Jun 07:31 PDT

Leading modern classic yacht design and build company Spirit Yachts has unveiled its latest design, the P50 motor yacht. An exclusive new project from Spirit Yachts' award-winning in-house design team led by Tom Smith, the Spirit P50 marries the style and sophistication of Spirit's sailing yachts with statement power boat characteristics to offer a luxury proposition.

The design has two iterations, the P50 Coupé and the P50 Sport, to offer options for warmer and cooler climates, or day trips to adventures further afield. Spirit already has one of each design sold and in build, with the first yacht due to launch spring 2026.

Spirit Yachts Sales Director, Julian Weatherill, commented, "The designs were created in response to the growing power boat market and the desire to offer a sophisticated, yet modern motor yacht built in responsibly sourced timber. Increasingly, we are being approached by sailing clients looking for an elegant motor yacht to have alongside their current yacht. The P50 delivers as a beautiful standalone boat or as a complement to a sailing lifestyle."

The P50 Sport is designed for warmer climates and a swim-up lifestyle, with a large swim platform, a spacious cockpit with comfortable U-shaped seating, and reclining sunbeds on the bow for relaxing and socialising. Forward of the aft seating area is an open galley and cocktail bar for al fresco dining and entertaining.

Alongside the first P50 Sport in build at Spirit is her sistership, the P50 Coupé. Created for northern Europe and cooler locations requiring protection from the elements, the P50 Coupé offers a luxurious, enclosed saloon, and a fully equipped interior with two double cabins. One on the water, hull number one of the P50 Coupé will be used for cruising in the UK with family, and as a chase boat for a sailing yacht.

Spirit Yachts Lead Designer, Tom Smith said, "The P50 design began with why? We focused on the end user and the purpose of the yacht, which we defined as escapism and uncompromised joy. The entire layout of the P50 is focused on the guest experience."

Tom continued, "The design DNA of the Spirit P50 Sport and her sistership, the P50 Coupé, is a striking blend of elegant, traditional lines and bold, sophisticated graphics. We have stayed true to Spirit's heritage and values, whilst delivering a modern, experience-led yacht created to escape daily stresses and enjoy everything that comes with being out on the water."

Both the P50 Coupé and the Sport are built using Spirit's proven wood-construction method to RCD Category B certification, married with the latest technology. The yachts both have twin Volvo Penta D6 440hp engines with IPS drives, which offer easy and precise manoeuvrability with joystick control.

Julian Weatherill added, "Whilst the P50s are at the very top end of design and build quality and sophistication, they will be simple to operate so the focus remains on relaxation and planning where to explore next."

P50 Sport Specification:

Designer: Spirit Yachts / Tom Smith

Build: wood/epoxy composite

RCD Compliance: Category B

L.O.A: 15.24m / 50’ 0”

L.W.L: 14.28m / 46’ 10”

Beam (max): 4.20m / 13’ 9”

Draft (inc drives): 1.02m / 3’ 4”

Displacement: 14,000kg / 14 tonnes

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D6 IPS600 (440hp)

Fuel capacity: 2,000 litres

Fresh water capacity: 400 litres

Speed under power: 32 knots (max), 24 knots (cruise)

Range: 320nm @ 24 knots (calm conditions)

Accommodation: x1 double cabin and 1 heads as standard, option to upgrade to two-cabin layout