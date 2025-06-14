Sirena Yachts reveals details of Sirena 118 superyacht interiors

by Sirena Yachts 14 Jun 02:42 PDT

Sirena Yachts has revealed details of the interior for its latest model, the Sirena 118. At below 300 GT, the 36m superyacht represents the birth of the Turkish shipyard's new, larger composite line.

With the first hull currently under construction in Yalova, Turkey (completion is expected in 2026), the Sirena 118 showcases Sirena's striking trademark plumb bow. This enables additional volume in an already spacious hull.

The owner's stateroom dominates the forward section of the main deck, with a VIP and up to four generous guest cabins located on the lower deck. As a truly unique feature, the owner's suite is offered with a 'loft' option, meaning that it can be spread across two decks. Offering unparalleled access to the water, a spiral staircase leads down to a huge relaxation space, complete with a fold-down swimming platform.

Having already collaborated with Sirena Yachts on many of its previous successful models, respected Argentinian naval architect Germán Frers has developed the yacht's underwater profile, with Sirena's in-house designers taking care of the exterior styling.

Stepping inside, prospective owners of the Sirena 118 are offered a customisable interior design, courtesy of the Dutch design studio headed by Cor D. Rover.

Sophisticated and inviting, it places its emphasis on material layering in combination with natural light. This is created by the use of dynamic wood veneer applications, integrated lighting and an understated yet elegant material palette - creamy upholstery, light wood tones and bronze and reflective accents - which accentuates the spaces' natural light.

Guests on board would enjoy a sense of serenity and lightness, thanks to spaces which invite relaxation while still feeling contemporary and curated. The soft indirect lighting, natural textures, and muted tones create a serene and dynamic setting that evolves throughout the day as the outdoor light changes.

Founder and director of the eponymous studio, Cor D. Rover, describes: "As a studio, we strongly emphasise client-designer collaboration. The design is a 'reflection of your intentions', tailored to suit individual lifestyles and preferences. The presence of ample loose furniture and flexible decor elements also means that it is easily customisable, enabling each yacht to reflect the character and lifestyle of its owner."

Performance-wise, the highly efficient all-GRP Sirena 118 is sure to impress. Sporting a fast displacement hull form, her standard propulsion is powered by twin MAN V12 engines, developing a total of 3,100 hp, a top speed of 16 knots, and cruising comfortably at 11 knots. When equipped with the more powerful 3,800 hp engine package, she can reach a top speed of 21 knots.

Sirena's CEO Çagin Genc said: "As construction progresses on the first unit of our flagship Sirena 118 ahead of her launch next year, we are delighted to spotlight the incredible talent of our long-term collaborators at Cor D. Rover. The interior design is sharp and contemporary with a deep appreciation of the yachting lifestyle."