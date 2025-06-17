Maritimo M50 Flybridge and S60 Sedan Motor Yachts Global Launch

Maritimo S60 Sedan Motor Yacht © Maritimo

by Mark Jardine 16 Jun 21:19 PDT

Maritimo, Australia's world-class luxury motor yacht builder, held an event for the global launch of the all-new M50 Flybridge and S60 Sedan Motor Yachts at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025.

The powerboat.world team attended and talked to Neil McCabe, Maritimo's Design Office Manager, and Phil Candler, Maritimo's General Manager Operations, to find out more...

