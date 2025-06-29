Baglietto and Meyer Davis unveil concept Vesta56: A 56m superyacht collaboration

by Baglietto 29 Jun 00:24 PDT

Baglietto, the Italian shipyard with over 170 years of heritage and excellence, along with Meyer Davis, the multi-disciplinary design studio, announce a new creative partnership. The collaboration will bring to life the interiors of a 56-meter Baglietto superyacht, designed by Meyer Davis, with exteriors by renowned yacht designer Enrico Gobbi owner of Team for Design studio, based in Venice, Italy. In New York, the cultural and creative hub of the United States, the concept for Vesta56 was recently unveiled—marking the official debut of this visionary project.

Vesta56, marks a unique convergence of three creative forces—Baglietto's legacy of yachting craftsmanship, Team for Design- Enrico Gobbi's distinctive exterior design, and Meyer Davis's refined, contemporary interiors—setting a new standard in modern yacht design.

Founded in 1854 by Pietro Baglietto in Varazze, the Baglietto shipyard has grown from a visionary workshop into one of the most iconic names in Italian and international yachting. With its emblematic seagull logo, Baglietto embodies a rare blend of innovation and tradition, known for crafting vessels that are as technically advanced as they are timeless in design.

"Vesta56 is the expression of our philosophy," says Fabio Ermetto, CCO of Baglietto. "With Enrico Gobbi's elegant exterior lines and the fresh, sophisticated vision of Meyer Davis, we are creating something extraordinary—an experience that speaks to beauty, innovation, and balance. We're proud to collaborate with a design firm that shares our passion for timeless yet contemporary style."

About Vesta56

This 56-meter superyacht underscores Baglietto's commitment to merging Italian heritage with global design perspectives, reaffirming its role as a leader in bespoke yacht construction and a pioneer in collaborative creativity.

"The 56m Baglietto is characterized by a captivating design, generous spaces, and a sleek and dynamic profile. The project brief requested for large and comfortable exterior and interior areas, without compromising the aesthetics of the yacht. For this reason, dynamic and stretched lines were chosen to reach the perfect balance between generous volumes and an elegant, streamlined profile," commented Enrico Gobbi.

The yacht's slender proportions were obtained by design details such as ultra-thin aft deck overhangs that recall the wings of a jet, combined with uninterrupted glazing along the yacht's entire length. These elements reflect aeronautical inspiration and give the silhouette a striking sense of dynamism and tension, in fact, the intent was to create a yacht defined by 'lines in movement', a sense of continuous flow and energy, even when the yacht is at anchor.

The project brings together all the main features typically found on larger vessels: the two most iconic being the large open foredeck, dedicated exclusively to the owner, and the infinity pool integrated into the aft platform, offering a seamless connection with the sea.

This constant dialogue between exterior and interior is at the heart of the 56m design philosophy. In key areas such as the owner's cabin and the main salon, the windows are particularly tall to open up the spaces to wide, panoramic views. All glazing is outlined by sinuous shapes, reinforcing the idea of movement and lightness.

Dynamism, tension in the lines, and refined details define the character of this project. The design combines sharp, sculpted elements with soft, harmonious curves to create a distinctive and powerful identity, both modern and timeless.

Meyer Davis brings soulful sophistication to Vesta56, the concept interior vision for Baglietto's 56m superyacht. Named for Vesta, the Roman goddess of hearth and home, Vesta56 reimagines life at sea as a deeply personal sanctuary—an enduring space where luxury meets belonging.

In collaboration with the iconic Italian shipbuilder Baglietto, Meyer Davis presents a design study that is less about spectacle and more about sensation—a place not just to explore the world, but to feel at home in it. "We were inspired by the name Vesta56 for its rich symbolism—the quiet strength of home, the comfort of sanctuary, and the enduring presence of spaces designed not just for living, but for feeling truly at home., Each material, curve, and proportion is imbued with intention to reflect that spirit," says Gray Davis, Co-Founder of Meyer Davis. The interiors have a quiet strength that marks each space with meaning and memory.

The interiors embody a cross-cultural sensibility—Italian lyricism meets New York refinement. Sculptural, editorial, and warm, Vesta56 unfolds as a series of intimate, resonant moments. Soft geometry and rich texture invite you to dwell longer: travertine, raffia, cognac leather, and dark anthracite finishes build a palette that is both tactile and timeless. These aren't just design choices—they're touchstones.

Signature spaces such as the main deck salon, dining room, and upper lounge are crafted to nurture connection and comfort. Retractable glass walls blur the threshold between inside and sea, while architectural lighting and curved built-ins capture the changing light like a home that evolves with its inhabitants. The Owner's Suite extends this ethos—a private haven marked by objects of soulful design and thoughtful provenance.

Across every deck, Vesta56 interiors resist the futurism common in many yacht designs. "Embracing organic form, personal layers, and lived-in elegance, we designed the yacht to age gracefully, accumulating stories as it travels," says Will Meyer, Co-Founder of Meyer Davis. Cabinetry, furnishings, and circulation all speak to function made poetic. The result is a vessel that doesn't just move—it becomes. It welcomes. With Vesta56,

Meyer Davis leaves a lasting mark—not through spectacle, but through sanctuary. A superyacht not just to behold, but to come home to."