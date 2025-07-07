VISIONF Yachts unveils Superfast 46, a new speedboat with 80 knots max speed

VISIONF Yachts unveils Superfast 46 © VisionF Yachts

by VisionF Yachts 7 Jul 08:08 PDT

VISIONF Yachts, renowned for its cutting-edge luxury power catamarans, has revealed the latest jewel in its performance portfolio — the VISIONF Superfast 46, a 14-meter, high-speed masterpiece capable of reaching a staggering 80 knots.

Marking a bold departure from its established design DNA, this revolutionary model is nearing completion and already turning heads ahead of its world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025 (September 9-14).

Pure speed and precision

Developed with high-performance boating at its core, the Superfast 46 employs advanced composite construction techniques, including infusion and vacuum bagging with multi-axial carbon fiber materials, resulting in a hull that is both lightweight and exceptionally strong. It is a powerboat that not only cuts through water with agility but stands out with a sleek, aerodynamic profile and unmatched handling at high speeds. It's powerful, provocative, and purpose-built for enthusiasts who crave speed without compromise. This is VISIONF like nobody has seen before.

Superpower

At the heart of the Superfast 46 lies a pair of Mercury 450 HP Racing Sportmaster engines, paired with Mercury's Active Trim system, Racing Revolution X propulsion, and VesselView 903 for live performance insights. A 6" electric hydraulic jackplate, precision hydraulic steering, and an optional Mercury Joystick Piloting (JPO) system allow for fingertip control whether cruising at top speed or docking in tight quarters.

Functional elegance meets racing DNA

A 3.7-meter beam and 0.47 meter draft offer a balanced stance, while thoughtful design elements like a carbon fiber spoiler, custom carbon dashboard, and a high-gloss gelcoat finish marry function with flair.

For the interior, all seats are crafted with high-quality upholstery options and incorporate a specially designed shock-absorbing system developed to meet advanced ergonomic standards.

Performance built-in

With 600-liter fuel tanks, the Superfast 46 offers around two hours of adrenaline-fueled range. Onboard tech includes a Garmin 19" (1623 XSV) display, Silva 85E compass, and Perko pop-up navigation lights. For safety and reliability, the boat features three 2000 GPH bilge pumps, dual fire extinguishers, and optional anchor and rear camera systems.

Premium sound and seamless storage

A marine-grade Fusion Apollo sound system with four 6.5" speakers, a 10" subwoofer, and the MS-RA770 stereo guarantees a soundtrack as thrilling as the ride. Dedicated storage includes space for fenders, a cooler compartment, battery housing, and easy-access engine hatches — all designed with the user experience in mind.

Set for world premiere

The first unit of the Superfast 46 is nearing completion and will hit the water in just a few weeks. The public will get its first full glimpse at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025 (September 9-14), where VISIONF Yachts will showcase this audacious new chapter in its design journey.

Full range

VISIONF Yachts continues to push the boundaries of modern catamaran design throughout the size ranges. The company has eight different models currently in production: the fully-electric GRP VISIONF E-Cat 62 and 80, the aluminium 80, 82, 101 and 120, the Superfast 46 and the VISIONF 155.