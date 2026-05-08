Lomac completes the Turismo range with the all new 8.5

Turismo 8.5 © Lomac Turismo 8.5 © Lomac

by Lomac 7 May 22:09 PDT

With the introduction of the brand new Turismo 8.5, the Milan-based boatyard completes the Turismo range, which began with the launch of the Turismo 7.0 and has been developed as a cohesive project in which each model is designed for a specific customer group whilst maintaining superior design and construction standards.

In a market that tends to grow in size and power, Lomac has chosen a different path: that of the 'right' size. With the new Turismo 8.5, the Milan-based boatyard further develops a project started in 2022 with the launch of the Turismo 7.0, expanding a range designed to progressively and specifically cover different target groups. The model fits into the 8.5-metre segment, bringing features, solutions, build quality and a design approach typical of the top of the range.

Designed by Federico Fiorentino, the Turismo 8.5 draws on the concepts and stylistic elements of the larger models in the Lomac range, developing them into a length particularly appreciated by the market for its balance between dimensions, performance and on-board comfort.

The boat retains and builds on the distinctive 'heavy-duty' military look of the new Turismo range, with sleek lines and a minimalist design, the result of a development process that combines form and function, with particular attention to ergonomics and space optimisation.

Starting from the stern, the all new Turismo 8.5 offers two large integrated beach-platforms with a central walkway, followed by a spacious cockpit with a U-shaped dinette that can seat up to 8 people and convert into a sunbathing area by lowering the table. The helm area features ergonomic split seats for the skipper and co-pilot with an integrated fridge, whilst the bow features another large sunbathing area with generous storage space underneath. The central console, with its bold and contemporary design, incorporates a compartment accessible from the bow that can be configured as a toilet (chemical or marine), or used as a storage hold, changing room or shelter.

Two T-top configurations are available: one with a stainless steel frame and fabric cover, and a rigid version made of fibreglass with aramid and carbon fibres. The boat can accommodate up to 14 people on board.

The all new Turismo 8.5 is designed to deliver superior performance and safety in all sea conditions. The hull, developed by Federico Fiorentino, has been optimised through specific CFD studies and validation tests, with the aim of ensuring efficiency at all speeds, stability and a comfortable ride even in rough seas. The build quality is also reflected in the choice of materials, with Orca Pennel & Flipo hypalon neoprene tubes, the industry benchmark for strength and durability.

The engine options include single configurations ranging from 250 to 425 hp or twin configurations up to 2 x 200 hp, with top speeds exceeding 50 knots.

"Every new model is a step in a broader journey, in which design, engineering and product philosophy must remain aligned. It is this balance that we strive to maintain, regardless of the boat's size. And the Turismo 8.5 fits into this context, with a size that is particularly strategic for the market," says Fabrizio Lo Manto, Managing Director of Lomac.

The official debut is scheduled for the Genoa Boat Show 2026, whilst from July onwards the model will be the star of a presentation tour across the Mediterranean.