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CRN launches the latest fully bespoke yacht - Project Thunderball 70m

by CRN 5 Jun 02:39 PDT
Project Thunderball 70m © CRN Yachts

CRN's new full-custom steel and aluminium displacement superyacht was launched in Ancona at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard: Project Thunderball touched the water for the first time during an emotion-filled private launch ceremony attended by the owners and their family.

The 70-metre CRN motor yacht, Project Thunderball is the result of a close collaboration between CRN — bringing its extensive expertise in naval architecture, engineering, and the construction of fully bespoke metal yachts — and the vision of the Dutch studio Vripack Yacht Design and the Italian firm Nauta. Vripack developed the yacht's exterior design, preliminary naval architecture, and general arrangement, while Nauta was responsible for the interiors and the design of the outdoor living areas, with a particular focus on comfort and spatial flow.

Y.CO, acting as the Owner's representative and project management team, provided technical expertise and careful oversight throughout all the construction phases, from the inspection and acceptance processes to the project management activities, as well as supervision and coordination of third-party suppliers.

The vessel has a length overall of 70 metres, a beam of 11 metres and a gross tonnage of 1,100 GT. In her 4 decks, she can accommodate 12 guests in the owner's suite and five VIP cabins, as well as 15 crew members in nine crew cabins.

Project Thunderball 70m - photo © CRN Yachts
Project Thunderball 70m - photo © CRN Yachts

The superyacht embodies CRN's fully bespoke approach and she integrates advanced engineering solutions, energetic efficiency and the highest level of customization, aligned with the greater standards of international yacht design. The final result is a magnificent vessel that will leave a mark because of the ability to combine design, technology and sophisticated detailing in a form of timeless elegance.

Thunderball's silhouette is deeply characterized by a classic elongated bow, a sleek profile, and graceful, sailboat-inspired lines, complemented by gently curved bilges and a seamless surface. A key feature is the continuity of the design between interiors and exteriors: geometries and proportions echo each other, from outside to inside and vice versa, creating a flowing and recognizable path in which patterns are interpreted in different scales, materials and functions to maintain a balance between variety and consistent design.

Project Thunderball 70m - photo © CRN Yachts
Project Thunderball 70m - photo © CRN Yachts

The interior design concept transcends trends and time, reflecting a deep connection to maritime culture. It showcases a sophisticated blend of timeless details, merging heritage with a modern, refined aesthetic that reinterprets these elements from a contemporary lifestyle perspective. From the material selection to the definition of solutions for systems and technical parameters, every decision has been guided by a bespoke owner's vision and ongoing dialogue between form and function.

Project Thunderball 70m - photo © CRN Yachts
Project Thunderball 70m - photo © CRN Yachts

She is also equipped with an Energy Storage System, designed to manage onboard energy flows based on envisaged operations, capable of peak shaving and silent operation at anchor, contributing to a substantial reduction in fuel usage.

Thunderball is a fully custom construction, a singular and distinctive superyacht infused with the unmistakable essence of her owner.

In the coming months, work will continue on interior and exterior outfitting, as well as on sea trials and testing through to handover to the owner, which is scheduled for summer 2026.

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