Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

New Silent-Yachts solar electric catamaran comes with Volkswagen's electric drive matrix

by Silent Yachts 27 Nov 22:22 PST
Cupra Yacht © Silent Yachts

Silent-Yachts will develop a solar electric catamaran which is powered by Volkswagen's modular electric drive matrix MEB. The vessel will be designed by the Barcelona's progressive car brand CUPRA. The collaboration brings together partners from shipping and automotive industry to link individual mobility and sustainability. Thus, the solar electric catamaran will create environmentally friendly yachting experience.

"I'm happy to cooperate with our partners on this exciting new project," said Michael Köhler, founder and CEO of Silent-Yachts. "Volkswagen Group is one of the most advanced players on the electric cars market and I am sure together we can make something really special on the water."

The perfect alliance

The solar electric powered catamaran project embodies the perfect alliance among companies with three compatible areas of expertise. While CUPRA is characterised by its contemporary sportiness and emotional design, Volkswagen offers its state-of-the-art modular electric drive matrix (MEB) contributing to e-mobility and reduced emissions; and Silent-Yachts brings over fifteen years of experience in alternative power sources for yachts.

Volkswagen opened up its MEB for third parties. The innovative approach of the maritime project offers furthers possibilities to tap into new areas of cooperation.

A sustainable initiative

The new solar electric catamaran will offer noiseless navigation and unlimited cruising range with alternative propulsion systems. Such new experience of nature and water sports will be possible thanks to the solar electric power system developed by Silent-Yachts, which feeds the electric propulsion of the vessel and all its household energy needs. All in all, the catamaran will grant more comfort, independence, reliability and safety with less maintenance and costs than any conventional fuel-depending propulsion and energy-supply.

A lifestyle world

CUPRA is showing its emotional design competencies on the streets and at sea, adding its contemporary touch and sporty approach to this unique project along with Silent-Yachts, the world's first and only manufacturer of oceangoing yachts that are fully sustainable and powered by solar energy.

Related Articles

Ten solar electric catamarans under construction
And new launches around the corner at Silent Yachts Silent-Yachts is maintaining an outstanding pace as its production keeps growing. The innovative Austrian producer reported more solar electric catamarans sales over the last couple of months and next launches are almost around the corner. Posted on 6 Nov Silent-Yachts launches solar powered resort
Innovative Austrian company is taking its skills and expertise to another level Silent-Yachts, the worldwide leader in solar electric luxury catamaran construction, is already known for bold decisions and ingenious moves. Now the innovative Austrian company is taking its skills and expertise to another level. Posted on 4 Sep Silent-Yachts unveils new versions of Silent 80
Working to expand the range of the solar electric catamaran flagship After recent successes in sales with four new yachts sold and 8 in total under construction, Silent-Yachts keeps working to expand the range and even better satisfy modern clients' wishes. Posted on 30 Jun Silent Yachts to introduce the new Silent 60
A new oceangoing solar-electric production catamaran Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world, is delighted to introduce the new SILENT 60 yacht. Posted on 10 Feb Silent Yachts launched most spacious model to date
The Silent 80 Tri-Deck is an advanced version of the shipyard's flagship Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world, is delighted to introduce the Silent 80 Tri-Deck, its most spacious model to date. Posted on 12 Nov 2019 Three new solar electric catamarans at CYF 2019
Silent-Yachts' catamarans are self-sufficient with unlimited range without burning fuel Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first and only oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world, has announced the expansion of its range at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019. Posted on 13 Sep 2019 New upgraded version of solar electric Silent 55
Making world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first and only oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world, is delighted to announce that the new upgraded version of the Silent 55 will attend the Cannes Yachting Festival. Posted on 19 Jun 2019 Flagship model now named the Silent 80
The first and only ocean-going solar-electric production catamarans in the world Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first and only ocean-going solar-electric production catamarans in the world, is delighted to announce that its flagship model now named the Silent 80 (previously Silent 79). Posted on 5 Mar 2019 Silent 55 solar panels set green new trends
There are 30 solar panels on top of the Silent 55 catamaran Silent Yachts is an Austrian company, a producer of the first and only oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world. That completely new type of boats opens a new era in modern yachting. Posted on 13 Feb 2019 First solar Silent 79 catamaran under construction
Solar-powered propulsion and household, pure silence due to electric propulsion Silent-Yachts, Austria-based producer of ultra-innovative oceangoing solar-powered catamarans, is making a big leap in size introducing its largest model to date. Posted on 14 Nov 2018
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy