Navigation tech company Savvy Navvy launches new motorboat functionality for users

by Savvy Navvy 23 Jan 03:05 PST

Navigation tech company savvy navvy launches new motorboat functionality for users. Driven by strong user demand marine navigation company Savvy Navvy announces the launch of its new motorboat functionality, available for all users.

Founded by former Google software engineer, Jelte Liebrand, Savvy Navvy was established in 2017 to make marine navigation safer and easier for everyone and remove traditional barriers to boating, enabling more people to get out and enjoy time on the water.

Since 2018, the app has targeted the sailing market with a clever algorithm that combines all the essential information you need to plan a trip at sea, in one place, on any device. Now motorboaters can use their version of the algorithm to plan passages.

Liebrand commented, "On average sailors check up to four different apps when planning a trip at sea. The technology is often outdated and cumbersome to use which can make planning a trip at sea somewhat intimidating. Our team has worked to create a platform that provides essential marine information that is easy to access and understand, in one app."

With Savvy Navvy, boaters can check the weather forecast, tides and charts, and plot complex route in seconds. Savvy Navvy is a great time saver and an ideal cross-check for traditional navigation.

For sailors, the routing algorithm automatically provides a Course-to-Steer and advises when to put in a manoeuvre. Motorboat manoeuvres are handled differently however both benefit from a clever algorithm to find the best course and estimate an ETA using weather and tide data.

With the latest version of Savvy Navvy, powerboat users can now adjust their settings, such as engine cruising speed and fuel efficiency.

This enables the algorithm to plot routes based on motoring only, advising the user on their predicted fuel usage, distance, arrival time, Course Over Ground, Speed Over Ground and routing details.

Motorboat users can also access all the great features of the sailing features that users have come to know, including:

  • Route export for use with your chart plotter
  • Satellite, night and map modes
  • Marina and anchorage information
  • One-on-one customer support
  • Weather forecasts
  • Tidal graphs
  • Automatic routing
  • Electronic savvy charts

