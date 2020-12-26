An adventure in the land of ice on board the Sanlorenzo 500Exp

by Sanlorenzo 24 Feb 12:22 PST

The desire for discovery, the search for unknown and uncontaminated places in which to reconnect with the essentials of life is a primordial call that has always driven great explorers to the most remote destinations. That same sense of adventure has guided the owner of the Sanlorenzo 500Explorer Ocean Dream Walker III to one of the destinations that par excellence reconnects man to nature, Alaska.

Owners who love to explore the continents with their yachts choose the Explorer range, a real bestseller from Sanlorenzo, which has transformed what was originally a work vessel into a sophisticated and functional superyacht with a helipad, providing them with the best way to enjoy long crossings in seas other than the Mediterranean.

This 500Explorer, that pays homage to the legendary explorer Bruce Chatwin, who loved to travel and wrote beautifully about the unspoilt places he discovered, sailed the seas of Alaska, enjoying the unspoilt nature of this area of the world that is difficult to reach with other types of yachts.

It was an incredible journey that began in Florida and then took the Owners through the Panama Canal, up the east coast of the United States and finally into the land of ice to explore the majestic scenery of the Gulf of Alaska aboard his 47-metre Sanlorenzo superyacht.

This model stands out for its great attention to comfort, the liveability of the spaces on board and its outstanding navigation performance, with a cruising range of 4,000 nautical miles.

The imposing external lines, designed by Francesco Paszkowski, recall the profiles of large exploration vessels, by leaving the stern deck free to accommodate tenders or sailing boats up to 9 metres long or, depending on the owner's wishes, a seaplane or a submarine, spaces that would be unthinkable in yachts of the same size.

The lower deck, on the other hand, houses a beach club with a bar, which can be converted into a garage to accommodate tenders of up to seven metres in length and a large number of toys for exploration in the middle of the ice.

The 500Exp, an evolution of the 460Exp, is an elegant and advanced interpretation of the Explorer typology that allows the most complete autonomy in exploring distant destinations.

Ocean Dream Walker III was the first model in this line, developed side by side with the owner, who was heavily involved from the start of the project, for which Sanlorenzo created a touch and go landing platform for a helicopter, an absolutely unusual feature in yachts of less than 50 metres.

At the owner's request, a heated swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, a sky lounge with a long table for traditional Chinese dinners, and a fold-down balcony occupying the entire side wall of the owner's room were also built for privileged observation of nature. A solution that allowed the owner to enjoy the exciting spectacle of the northern lights directly from his cabin.

A model that perfectly represents Sanlorenzo's ability to fulfil its owners' every wish in order to guarantee the best possible experience on board and thus be able to tackle any type of voyage without sacrificing comfort.