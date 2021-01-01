ILIAD Catamarans announces new models

Iliad 50 S © ILIAD Catamarans Iliad 50 S © ILIAD Catamarans

by ILIAD 5 Mar 11:35 PST

Iliad 50 S announced

The exciting new Sportsbridge model of the ILIAD 50 has just been announced. The ILIAD 50 S features a sleek sedan design while retaining the shipyard's renowned range, economy and style.

A contract on the first model is currently under negotiation with plans to have the first ILIAD 50 S arrive in Australia by mid 2022.

More information here...

First Iliad 80 set for release in 2021

The highly anticipated ILIAD 80 is on the drawing board and set for release in 2021.

At 23.99m in length, this remarkable catamaran is set to be the largest model in the fleet and will boast unparalleled range, extraordinary design and the flexibility to customise your layout.

More information here...