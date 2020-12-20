It's called physics

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 24 Mar 13:00 PDT

Traction control. Ground effects. It's all fantastic stuff, but ultimately, if you don't know what it's doing, really, does it mean anything? You have to originally know what the whole thing is about. I guess this is why classic cars are so in demand at the moment. They're raw. They're brutal. Totally unforgiving...

But yet innovation, such as twin scroll turbochargers, supercharging combined with turbocharging, common rail fuel delivery pressure, and joystick control are intelligent. And indeed docking assistance is intelligent, but gee you would want to know just exactly what it all is.

I mean, I remember when they started making printing plates directly from computer file, and not film. Now the technology behind all of that was from seismology. Interesting isn't it. So there's always a level of technology, it's just the application becomes ever more crucial. After all, knowledge is power.

In 'Form follows function. Or does it?' we had a bit of a look at Volvo Penta's Assisted Docking, and how it will very much help those new to boating, or allow you to handle your vessel in a bigger range of conditions or with fewer souls assisting. In and of itself that's great. Having used a Dockmate remote, I can really appreciate how that too is a way of ensuring you can do things that hitherto may have appeared more than challenging.

So if flying an airliner is easy, it's just the take offs and landings that can get a bit tricky, then it's easy to see why pilots undergo such rigorous training. So the point being, the aids are just that. A complete and thorough appreciation of the real issues at hand is always going to allow you to work with the tech, and not be enslaved to it.

Consider the airline pilot who crabbed his stricken jetliner into a disused airfield. His background experience was as a glider pilot, and he knew how to wash off speed efficiently. As it turns out it was a good thing he got the aircraft to slow down, for when he arrived at the strip they discovered it was now a lot shorter than the data they had been provided with.

Practice does make perfect, and the tech can help you get some, but the deal is to be confident without it, so that is simply lightening the load, not performing the heavy lifting.

Outboard

If you've been around boats for a bit, then the mention of the word possibly has you thinking of nasty two-strokers that were hard to start, clagged up the plugs an absolute treat, and hated to idle. Lumpy, lumpy, lumpy... Of course they packed a genuine wallop when the hammer went down, and gave all the way up to WOT. Thirst was considerable, and I am being kind, and service life could be short, dependant on a lot of things.

Premix definitely helped, but the noise, and I mean NOISE, never really got any better than irritating. Still if you were going fast, and why wouldn't you when this one could easily go to 11, and often 12, at least it was all behind you. That is until you got back to the quay, and everyone wondered why you were shouting at them...

The original four-strokers were heavy, and hardly spirited, were they, but that all changed pronto. As I have said before, once we smashed through the 300hp bracket it was game on, and how! Innovation has been key (just love the new Merc steerable leg) and now they've even helped the venerable centre console supersede the once all-conquering go fast boat as the weapon of choice. My only question is will we see a bi-modal button for donks like the new 7.4l 600hp 12. Come on - you know you want to feel it too.

At any rate, not a day goes by when you don't see a new outboard powered gem being revealed. This time we're featuring the new Uniesse Exuma SP5, because - just like it's siblings - damn it looks good.

Back in 'Nirvana. Utopia. Atlantis.' we featured the Uniesse Exuma HTF5, and the HTC5. Immediately afterwards, Uniesse's Executive Director, David Schwedel joined in the fun and said, "John, We were going to change the name to: The Uniesse Exuma HTC 5 Bahamas Australia Florida Model Series X2, but then thought better of it!" Well there are now five models in the lineup, so it just keeps getting longer, but hey, when you look like this you can do what you want, when you want.

From here, all the way to there!

Last December, Maritimo sent six M-Series and X-Series vessels off overseas from their home on Australia's Gold Coast, bound for destinations in New Zealand and the United States. Those new owners are now enjoying their vessels.

Phil Candler, Mari timo General Manager Operations said, "Due to COVID-19 restrictions none of them were able to visit the factory to personally see their boat's progress, so all walkthroughs were undertaken virtually, and now they have their boats. They are all thrilled."

He said interest was high across the range of Mari timo models, with sales of the M-Series Flybridge motor yachts, X-Series Sport motor yachts, and the new M 55 and S55 S-Series Sedan motor yacht all strong.

Now one of the members of that shipment that departed from Brisbane was an 'incredibly well spec'd' X60 that had been purchased by Puerto Rico couple, Jorge and Kathy Trigo, and their family.

The couple and their daughters have just gone through delivery familiarization organized by the Mari timo USA team. Recently they and their friends "had an amazing weekend" cruising along the South Florida Coast in their new X60.

Jorge said, "We are extremely happy with our new boat; a true gem of Australian craftsmanship and nautical technology, still with versatility and ease of operation that yachtsmen desire as owner operators."

"Our intention was to ship the boat to Puerto Rico, but now we are thinking of running it along the Bahamas and enjoying an unforgettable experience in our new Mari timo."

Mari timofactory sales specialist Peter Hellebrand, who sold the couple their X60, said it was thrilling to see the excitement and joy on the faces of owners when their vessels finally reached the USA and were delivered. "Jorge and Kathy are absolutely thrilled with the X60 and we are equally happy to be able to assist them in the familiarization process and getting to know their new boat."

Mari timo Americas President, Dave Northrop, said other vessels in the shipment that left Brisbane in December have been handed over to owners in Palm Beach, Florida and New England. "It is quite a process from signing the contract to buy and then ultimately taking delivery of your new boat, and we love the experience of being involved so closely with our owners all the way along," he said.

