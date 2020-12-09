Please select your home edition
Monte Carlo Yachts wins Asian customers with wide customization options

by Monte Carlo Yachts 20 Apr 22:30 PDT

Following an unprecedented live Asian premiere in Hong Kong this year, the first unit of the MCY 70 Skylounge in Asia has quickly found her owner.

Hong Kong - a city with a rich yachting culture and sound infrastructure - is always chosen as the Asian launch platform for new MCY models. It also hosts a strong base of MCY customers, including the owners of the first two MCY 105s. In the second half of the year, the first MCY unit sold to Australia, a tailor-made MCY 105 will arrive in Sydney.

MCY 70 Skylounge - photo © Asia Yachting
MCY 70 Skylounge - photo © Asia Yachting

Since its inception, the Italian shipyard has launched three generations of luxury MCY ranges, winning customers all over the world by its extensive scopes of customization in the exterior and interior arrangements as well as in the décor, and its quick response to customers' needs and desires. The new generation MCY Skylounge range is a brilliant result of answering requests from different markets for enjoying yachting life all year around with more versatile internal and external space solutions.

The Skylounge Range introduces a new feature

The Skylounge range introduces a new feature - a spacious enclosed flybridge. This additional interior space offers new possibilities of living and entertainment onboard. It could be customized as a private studio, a second saloon for cocktail parties or a dedicated area for kids, to suit different needs.

MCY 70 Skylounge - photo © Asia Yachting
MCY 70 Skylounge - photo © Asia Yachting

The arrangement that the sole helm station equipped with state-of-art technology is located on the flybridge enlarges the space on the main deck. An aft sunbathing area is designed to build closer connections with the sea and the sky, for owner to relax with families and friends, overlooking the horizon.

MCY 70 Skylounge - photo © Asia Yachting
MCY 70 Skylounge - photo © Asia Yachting

What's more exciting, the new MCY 76 Skylounge will hit the Asian waters in late May. Asia serves as an important market for Monte Carlo Yachts. Boasting impressive coastlines, it is one of the most inviting regions in the world for yacht owners and anyone wishing to charter. Working closely with our dealer in the region—Asia Yachting, Monte Carlo Yachts will continue to invest in the market, providing every owner with an outstanding yachting experience.

