Exclusive preview of the ILIAD 80

by ILIAD 7 May 02:54 PDT

Plans for the spectacular ILIAD 80 are well under way, and we are pleased to bring you a preview image of this remarkable catamaran.

Delivering unprecedented range, outstanding performance and the flexibility to design your layout and finishes to suit your cruising needs and personal style, the ILIAD 80 is set to become a benchmark for offshore cruising power catamarans.

New model ILIAD 50 on display at SIBS

Join us in July at the Sydney International Boat Show from 29 July - 1 August at Darling Harbour's Cockle Bay Marina and inspect the latest model of the ILIAD 50.

Appointments are essential and Covid-safe practices will apply.

Book for Sanctuary Cove Boat Show

We look forward to showing you the superb ILIAD 50 at the upcoming Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 20 - 23 May on Queensland's Gold Coast. Appointments are filling fast so book your inspection now or contact us for more information.

