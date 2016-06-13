Welcome to the Grande Trideck

by Azimut Yachts 12 May 02:57 PDT

With dimensions like never before and a design that breaks all the rules, the Grande Trideck is the magnificent new Azimut Yachts flagship.

It's no secret that it's in our DNA to keep pushing the boundaries of boat design and technology to create new archetypes, and this time we have taken it a step further and invented new spaces.

The Azimut Grande Trideck is the result of an innovative and daring design that redefines the concept of onboard living, creating that special, joyful feeling of close contact with the waterand nature, even on a vast superyacht.

The pioneering spirit of our new flagship does not stop with design, however. In line with the Green Efficiency Program launched by Azimut Yachts in 2015, it features a host of smart and surprising solutions designed to reduce emissions and take comfort to a whole new level.

With just two weeks until we unveil the Grande Trideck in all its splendour, we're certainly excited, so if you would like to be a part of this special occasion, the date for your diary is 25 May!

