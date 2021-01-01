Please select your home edition
Azimut Yachts unveils its new Azimut Grande Trideck flagship

by Azimut Yachts 28 May 03:56 PDT
Azimut Grande Trideck flagship © Azimut Yachts

At an online presentation reserved for the press, Azimut Yachts unveiled its new Azimut Grande Trideck flagship, the brand's first yacht with three decks and an expression of the DNA that continues to give the company its signature ability to innovate in terms of design, style and construction.

Azimut Grande Trideck has three decks "plus one". "Plus one" because Trideck has an extra deck in the stern in addition to the traditional three. The result is a cascade of four staggered terraces descending from the Sun Deck to the water's surface.

The launch of the new flagship also gave Azimut Yachts the chance to bring forward the introduction of A-Live, a cutting-edge multi-sensory immersive digital experience that makes use of 360-degree vision to allow online users to move around the yacht and, above all, to convey the sense of openness and contact with the water.

Azimut A-Live - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut A-Live - photo © Azimut Yachts

Azimut Yachts again makes use of new digital tools and the presentation offered an opportunity to introduce A-Live, the immersive digital experience available on the brand's website from May 29. This state-of-the-art multi-sensory system makes use of 360-degree vision - complete with sound design and unexpected plays of light and reflection that reproduce the images and sounds of the waves, the wake and the wind - not only to allow online users to move freely around the yacht and find out about the distinctive features of its design and styling, but also to convey the sense of openness and contact with the water that in the past could only be experienced on board.

Azimut A-Live - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut A-Live - photo © Azimut Yachts

This immersive, dynamic tour of the yacht is also enhanced by a series of In-Depth Hotspots, which when clicked on play videos containing details about all the advanced technology on board.

A-Live therefore represents an evolution of the A-ROOM, the digital space introduced by Azimut Yachts in January for everyone interested in finding out about new products in detail.

The technical data sheet, full description, and images of Azimut Grande Trideck will be available from Friday 28.

Azimut A-Live - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut A-Live - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut A-Live - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut A-Live - photo © Azimut Yachts

Ladies and Gentlemen, we present the Azimut Grande Trideck, Three Decks+One

We are delighted to share with you the latest images of the brand-new Azimut flagship yacht, the Grande Trideck, Three Decks+One. The very epitome of innovation and creativity, it is undoubtably destined to become the new benchmark in the luxury tri-deck yacht sector.

Azimut Grande Trideck, Three Decks One - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Grande Trideck, Three Decks One - photo © Azimut Yachts

Prepare yourselves to discover unexpected spaces, environments that flow seamlessly from one to the other and a host of different zones designed to foster the utmost conviviality while you relax closer to the sea than you ever thought possible.

Azimut Grande Trideck, Three Decks One - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Grande Trideck, Three Decks One - photo © Azimut Yachts

But, more than that, we invite you to find out just why our Grande Trideck has three decks+one. If you're curious, the good news is that you only need to wait until 3.30 pm tomorrow (CET).

That's the moment our Trideck will be unveiled with a stirring 4-minute video that will reveal the wonders of this new jewel.

If you would like to be present at this momentous occasion, simply put 3.30 pm, Friday 28 May in your diary.

The unveiling will be followed by a more indepth presentation at 4.30 pm when Marco Valle, CEO of Azimut Benetti and Federico Lantero, Product Marketing and Communication Director, will take a closer look at some of the unique features that make up this extraordinary groundbreaking yacht.

Take part in the press reveal

