A side by side review - savvy navvy & Navionics

by savvy navvy 3 Jun 05:00 PDT

Sailing Fair Isle navigation special

Sailing Fair Isle is a boat owned by Steve and Judy. Judy used to work as an Africa Correspondent for the UK's Channel Four News and Steve worked with her as her cameraman/editor for many years.

After giving up their jobs Steve and Judy moved onto their Classic 48 foot Hans Christian yacht where they would begin their YouTube channel documenting their travel log as they sailed around the world.

A few weeks ago, Sailing Fair Isle decided to compare the pros and cons of savvy navvy vs Navionics and since we often get asked what the difference is between us, we thought we'd share the VLOG with you!

To quote Fair Isle Sailing, "The argument goes like this... 'Charts are old fashioned, unnecessary and difficult to use'... 'No charts are essential and it's unseaman like to set sail without them, period!'

Well I started sailing a good decade before GPS. All my sailing was done with a sextant, RDF and dead reckoning on a paper chart. When I started I was a teenager studying pure and applied maths and preparing for a astro physics degree so celestial navigation was right up my street. I liked nothing better than taking sun and star shots & working out my set & drift to carry plots forward and get that cocked hat as small as possible to nail my position. It was great fun and I could get a calculation done using the air tables or Reeds in minutes.

So what's my take on navigation at sea now? You may be surprised!"

Watch the full review below.

