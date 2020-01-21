Ferretti Yachts 1000: a thousand reasons to fall in love

by Ferretti Group 5 Jun 07:57 PDT

Majestic and versatile, spacious and spatial, Ferretti Yachts 1000 is the largest boat ever built by the brand. Launched in March and the product of a design process inspired by the search for perfection, the new flagship is a truly impressive project, made of talent and technology, the ability to innovate, and craftsmanship.

Ferretti Yachts 1000 is the result of collaboration between the Product Strategy Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari, the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, architect Filippo Salvetti for the exteriors, and Ideaeitalia for the new interior concept.

Versatile and suited to all markets, Ferretti Yachts 1000 reshapes space and changes the whole approach to life on board with unprecedented design solutions and an interior mood developed to adapt to the owner's various needs. The first Ferretti Yachts 1000 features Classic styling, with a mood defined by soft, balanced colour tones and subtle contrasts.

The other option is Contemporary styling, with fresh tones and bolder colours. At the heart of the project is the idea of unparalleled comfort and wellbeing in both outdoor and indoor areas, where quintessential 'Made in Italy' taste prevails. The suavely understated design, featuring clean lines and sophisticated materials, conveys a sense of refined luxury and is the ideal interpretation of the values expressed by the "Just Like Home" claim: comfort, Italianness, timeless design and craftsmanship.

Imposing forms and timeless elegance

The exterior styling reprises the design philosophy introduced with the latest models in the range: sporty lines dominate a profile featuring new glass side panels aft and amidships. Teak is used widely: from the swim platform in the stern, it is reprised on the contours of the rear door, on the walkways and on the stairway up to the flybridge, as well as cladding the external helm station. For the first time in the brand's history, Ferretti Yachts 1000 makes extensive use of carbon fibre on various parts of the superstructure and hard top.

Ferretti Yachts 1000 introduces a new flow concept on board that looks set to become an iconic feature of the largest yachts in the range. The interior design is elegant and modern, while respecting the boatbuilding tradition imprinted in Ferretti Yachts' DNA. The versatility of the interiors translates into a layout that leaves the owner ample choice to design their own onboard experience.

The sense of a space to live in prevails. The relationship with the surrounding environment is intensified by large full-height windows that accentuate the feeling of contact with the water and let natural light flood in, while the freestanding furniture conveys a sense of lightness and the contours of the geometrical detailing have a unique style.

Walnut wood is used throughout the yacht's interiors in various ways: flamecoloured and bold for the furniture, striped and softer for the walls, and ribbed for special accents.

The special ribbing technique is also used to enrich and embellish the marble in the service areas. The parquet, which reprises the pale colourways, is skilfully blended with the other materials, from the ceilings to the furniture's unusual back-painted glass tops, giving the setting a relaxed, smooth and elegant tone.

On board, the sensation is one of perfect balance among the materials, with fine upholstery and fabrics offering a pleasing sense of softness, warmth and comfort, in contrast with the sheen of marble and glass. Every detail reveals excellence accompanied by understatement and each individual space welcomes the owner and their guests with exciting solutions that stand out for their timeless appeal.

There was a special focus during the design process on the completely new lighting design, with round spotlights used throughout the boat because of their optimum performance and minimum size.

All the technical features are designed to be hidden by architectural details. One of many examples is the new Garvan audio system, which is made up of small loudspeakers integrated seamlessly into the ceiling that deliver high quality sound.

Ferretti Yachts 1000 extends over two decks with every comfort and can accommodate up to 10 guests in five cabins: the owner's suite on the main deck and four guest cabins on the lower deck. Headroom in the main and lower deck areas exceeds two metres.

Main deck

Ferretti Yachts 1000 redefines the stern concept: 40 square metres of liveable space, on a par with a superyacht. It is a beach club in the true sense of the term, where direct access to the swim platform from the cockpit creates an outdoor wellness area in contact with the water: a new place of adventure and fun, where the owner can create their own experience in an unprecedented open space for socialising. A revolutionary concept makes it easy to leave the water when the swim platform is submerged by opening up three steps on either side of the platform as it is lowered, continuing the stairway down from the cockpit.

This design, developed entirely by the Engineering Department, is a Ferretti Group patent. Under the side steps leading up to the cockpit is another point of entry into the garage. This solution provides a convenient way to reach the garage without having to use the main door. The garage can accommodate a Williams Dieseljet 445 tender, a three-seater jet ski, and even two Seabobs, and may also be reached through an independent entrance on the starboard side.

The cockpit is a spacious area with a glass parapet at the stern, furnished with two comfortable sofas facing each other and a teak table in the centre that can be transformed into either a coffee table or a dining table. This offers two configurations as needed: a lounge with a low table and a dining area. This setting, to which other freestanding elements can be added, enhances the experience at anchor in the roadstead, because there are no architectural features standing in the way of direct contact with the surrounding environment.

On board Ferretti Yachts 1000, the concept of space and ergonomics is expressed to perfection by a generous salon overlooking the water. The large full-height side windows, created using a new construction solution, can be fitted on request with opening mechanisms on both sides and work with the glass door to establish a sense of continuity between the interior and exterior spaces, giving the sensation of a terrace on the water.

The entrance to the living space on the main deck reveals the use of the two contrasting types of wood featured throughout the boat. The play on contrasts between warm tones and paler, more delicate nuances is also reprised by the furniture. All designed by Minotti, they include a large Alexander model corner sofa upholstered in ecru fabric, a Side model low table with leather clad panels and a Zebrino marble top sunk into the structure, and a Tape model velvet armchair. Completing the living area is a 75-inch TV resting on a glass support. The dining area, designed to accommodate ten guests, is formed of ten Magda model chairs upholstered in Cattelan leather and a large dining table made from the same wood as the chairs and featuring sculptural butterfly legs custom designed according to the owner's requirements.

The space separating the salon from the night area on the lower deck is personalised with a curved smoked glass panel and a ribbed partition with an electric opening mechanism. When open, the partition reveals a bar counter and connects the dining area with the galley. The multifunctional galley, a highpoint on the new Ferretti Yachts 1000, is designed to satisfy every need. A full ten square metres in size, it is fully appointed and can be fitted with any latest generation appliance: a double oven, a side-by-side fridge with a capacity of over 500 litres, a wine cooler and a built-in coffee machine. The layout also includes a laundry and storage area forward of the galley, which provides access to the crew quarters and the raised helm station on the starboard side of the yacht.

The raised helm station has two entrances, one on the port side for the crew and one on the starboard side for the owner. Here too, the decor reprises the yacht's hallmark detailing, such as the ribbing in the salon and the same type of ceiling but in a darker colour. Each ceiling features different materials and fabrics in the colour shade best suited to the space in question, ensuring optimum visual comfort too. Completing this area are the leather pilot seat custom designed by Poltrona Frau and a custom sofa with a small table in front of it.

A day toilet precedes the owner's suite and is entered through a door fitted with a functional retractable handle. It contains a Botticino marble top with a recessed basin and behind it a wall that reprises the yacht's ribbed motif.

The owner's suite is entered from the bow and has a spacious walk-in wardrobe with a small sofa. One of a kind, all the furnishings are custom made with contrasting pale leather tops. The double bed has a sepiacoloured nubuck base highlighted by incorporated LED lights that create an unusual indirect lighting effect.

The cream-coloured bed linen by Gentili Mosconi is personalised for Ferretti Yachts. The TV is hidden behind the mirrored wall opposite the bed. Completing the furnishings is a Minotti armchair at the marble vanity top with drawer. The epitome of fine workmanship and beauty, the generous full-beam bathroom skillfully combines marble and wood and is entered from the suite through two smoked glass doors. The suite's parquet floor continues seamlessly into the bathroom, which has twin marble washbasins fully integrated into the same unit. On the right is a large shower complete with a bench fitted with a marble top, while on the right is the sanitary ware.

Lower deck

The architectural design of the parquet staircase connecting the main deck with the lower deck is accented by LED lighting, making it seem almost suspended and giving the space a sense of lightness and elegance. At the bottom of the staircase is a lobby fitted with a big cupboard that can be used for bed linen and towels or a refrigerator reserved for guest use. This space provides access to four twin double cabins. They all have en-suite bathrooms and the same generous dimensions. The two forward cabins can have either two double beds or four single beds that can be separated: this double configuration provides maximum functionality to satisfy the needs of every owner. With their fine balance of materials, colours and decorations, the cabins draw on the same approach used on the Main Deck. Like the owner's suite, they are all fitted with a Mirror TV.

The crew quarters in the bow consist of a dinette with an extending table and around it a spacious captain's cabin with its own bathroom and two double cabins, plus an additional bathroom, for five crew members. In the crew area, the parquet effect technical flooring is a functional and elegant solution aligned with the yacht's decor. This interesting touch draws attention to the sense of style even in the yacht's technical areas.

Flybridge and bow area

Ferretti Yachts 1000 offers an innovative take on the distribution of onboard flows: two staircases provide access to the 55-square-metre flybridge and from here to the bow area, ensuring its total privacy. The cockpit also provides access to the side walkways on the main deck leading to the salon and from here to the raised helm station and flybridge, making it easier for the owner, guests and crew to move independently around the yacht.

The flybridge helm station has two electrically adjustable Poltrona Frau pilot seats and two copilot seats on the opposite side. The dining area under the Nero Elena hard top has an Eden model Roda sofa in teak, metal and fabric customised for Ferretti Yachts, and two tables that can be joined together to form a large dining table with a steel base and a natural teak top featuring steel inserts and the Ferretti Yachts logo.

On the opposite side are a big double bar unit with a Corian top and built-in sink, an optional grill, and a refrigerator and storage area. The layout of the aft area not covered by the hard top offers plenty of scope for personalised: on this unit it is furnished with three Piper model Roda sofas. The hard top can be configured with a fixed glass insert, one that opens, or a system of adjustable glass slats that move aft to provide a large opening over the area beneath.

Two symmetrical aft staircases lead up to the flybridge from the cockpit. Continuing forward, the spacious bow area is furnished symmetrically with sofas and dinettes that can also be transformed into a generous sun pad by joining the two up-down tables opposite each other with the sofas and covering them with fitted cushions.

Propulsion and technology

The first Ferretti Yachts 1000 unit is equipped with twin 2638 mhp MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines, driving the yacht to a top speed of 28 knots and a cruising speed of 24 knots (preliminary data). The standard version mounts a pair of 2217 mhp MTU 16V 2000 M86 engines, with a top speed of 24 knots and a cruising speed of 20 knots (preliminary data).

The new flagship can also be fitted on request with gyroscopic stabilisation combined with stabilizer fins to ensure maximum comfort and silent running both at anchor in the roadstead and when cruising.

For maximum comfort, one of the focuses of the design process was on reducing vibration, specifically with the development of a highly efficient solution for the powertrain inverters.

The helm station can be fitted on request with four 24-inch touchscreen displays (the standard version has three monitors, two 24-inch and one 16-inch) and is equipped with the integrated LOOP system from Naviop-Simrad, which controls the main propulsion, navigation, monitoring and home automation functions using the same interface, simplifying yacht management and navigation. The second helm station on the flybridge is fitted with two 16-inch touchscreen monitors (the standard version has only one).

The particularly innovative E-Steer electro-hydraulic steering gear was developed in partnership with Twindisc. Among the many benefits it brings are independent dynamic control of the rudders and finely tuned turn optimisation in all sea conditions, even at high speeds. Like all the Group's recent yachts, Ferretti Yachts 1000 has an interactive digital manual devised and developed by the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

The yacht is classified as a recreational craft with CE certification.

