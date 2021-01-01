Discover the new ILIAD 80

Please select your home edition
by ILIAD 5 Jun 13:32 PDT
ILIAD 80 © ILIAD Catamarans

The jewel in the crown of the shipyard's range, the ILIAD 80 represents the pinnacle of long-range power cruisers.

This flagship model has been specifically designed in response to the demand for larger, live-aboard motor yachts and blends a breathtaking design with commanding performance and optimal flexibility for customisation.

The ILIAD 80 delivers unprecedented range of up to 8,000nm and boasts the largest interior and exterior volumes in its class. Select from a dozen engine options to experience exhilarating performance, and cruise with absolute comfort with her robust full-composite construction and a hull design that allows beaching for unscheduled maintenance or emergencies.

ILIAD 80 - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 80 - photo © ILIAD Catamarans

Delivering the power and range to explore more destinations than ever, the ILIAD 80 has been designed for you to enjoy all the magic of the ocean. She features a tender lift with carrying capacity of up to 1.3T and an abundance of storage space on the flybridge to accommodate jet skis, smaller tenders and other leisure craft.

ILIAD Catamaran's bespoke customisation service gives you the luxury to design your perfect layout and finishes so your ILIAD 80 is truly distinctive.

Find out more here...

ILIAD 80 - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 80 - photo © ILIAD Catamarans

Specifications:

  • Length Overall (LOA): 23.99 meters | 78.70 feet
  • Beam: 9.96 metres | 32.67 feet
  • Draft: 1.65 metres | 5.41 feet
  • Displacement (Lightship): 63,000 kgs
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 10,000 litres
  • Fuel Range: 8,000 nautical miles
  • Water Capacity: 1,500 litres
  • Holding Tank Capacity: 500 Grey/500 Black litres
  • Certification: CE A-12, CE B-12, CE C-20, CE D-30

