Numarine delivers the 14th unit of the successful 26XP explorer yacht in only three years

Numarine 26XP explorer yacht © Numarine Numarine 26XP explorer yacht © Numarine

by Numarine 8 Jun 03:43 PDT

Numarine, the European high-performance motor-yacht shipyard headquartered in Istanbul, has delivered a new explorer yacht. This is the 14th unit of the 26XP Series.

14th unit of the 26XP Series delivered in three years

A 3,000 nm range makes the 26XP a true compact expedition vessel

The 26XP has a maximum speed of 13.5 knots

The new 26XP yacht has a standard layout with four large guest cabins below. This yacht is a displacement version with a bulbous bow powered by twin 560 hp MAN engines.

"We are happy that the Numarine owners' community keeps growing and growing really fast," said Omer Malaz, Founder and Chairman of Numarine. "With 14 units in three years the 26XP is a success and our company is busy working on other expedition vessels coming."

Modern lines and reliable naval architecture

Numarine's long-term collaborator Can Yalman designed the 26XP's exterior and interior. Naval architecture is by Umberto Tagliavini, another perennial partner of the shipyard.

The style is modern, even futuristic, due to its angular windows and the vertical bow, it carries the DNA of a larger model, the 32XP. Designed to offer the same capabilities of her longer sisters, the 26XP's smaller draft allows her to berth in shallow harbours. The yacht has a well-proven and efficient hull especially designed for ocean cruising.

Sophisticated interiors, compact body

The 26XP's sophisticated interior is spacious and refined. There are four large guest cabins belowdecks. The master suite is situated amidships. It is large enough to have a dedicated study to starboard, a lounge to portside and a vast bathroom in addition to the king-sized bed and plenty of storage space for long cruises. There are also two VIPs and one more twin cabin.

The shipyard uses a lot of glass to ensure that interior is filled with natural light. In addition a section of the large saloon windows slides open to create a floating balcony over the sea.

Social areas on board are ample. The 2 1/2 deck yacht has an extensive main saloon with full height windows that saturate the interior with natural light. The saloon's layout is simple and classical. It has a cozy lounge with a C-shaped couch and a sofa in the aft and an internal dining area adjacent to the galley. Outside spaces of the main deck help guests to stay connected with the sea. In the bow three settees form a very private space with amazing views.

In the aft, connected with the saloon via large glass doors, there is an open dining area and an oversized comfortable sunbed. From here two sets of stairs lead to a generous beach platform.

Special flybridge

One of the unbeatable key features of the 26XP is the special 55 sq. m flybridge. The second console unit and another dining area in the front are partially enclosed by the radar mast, while the rear sun lounge is a fully open space and nothing obliterates spectacular views from this terrace which is only a few meters above sea level.

The flybridge is big enough to provide storage space for a 3.5-meter tender. The spacious guest areas, the modern, stylish and sophisticated interior, the maximum build quality and efficient propulsion and the naval architecture make Numarine 26XP one of the most desirable sub-30-meter yachts on the market.

All about comfort

To ensure the maximum level of comfort on board the 26XP, Numarine took great care in eliminating or reducing all sources of noise and vibration. The on-board systems that resolve these issues are from the shipyard's longstanding partner Silent Line, noise and vibration experts for luxury yachts, commercial vessels and industrial and architectural projects.

Ready for voyages

The displacement version of the 26XP has a maximum speed of 13.5 knots, and a cruising speed of 9 knots. The efficient hull offers greater fuel efficiency with up to 3,000 nm at 8 knots. This model is also available with a planing hull.

Technical specifications:

Length Overall - 25.68 m

Waterline length at full load - 23.95 m

Beam - 6.60 m

Displacement light ship - apx. 60,000 Kg

Displacement full load - apx. 74,000 Kg

Length of hull - 23.95 m

Draft - 2.12 m

International Gross Tonnage - under 150 GT

Passengers - 8 (4 cabins)

Crew - 3 (2 cabins)

Engines - Twin MAN R6-560 hp @ 2300 rpm

Max speed - 13.5 kn FD (28 kn SD)

Cruising speed - 9 kn FD (18 kn SD)

Max range - 3,000 nm at 8 kn (FD)

Bow Thruster - 15kW-285Kg thrust DC electric

Stern Thruster - 11.4kW-240Kg thrust DC electric

Numarine Team

Ömer Malaz: Chairman

Malcolm Hutchison: Board Member & Technical Director

Ali Tanir: Sales and Marketing Manager

Karl Gilding: Business Development Consultant