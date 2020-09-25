New Dolceriva with hard top: a marvel of design, comfort and relaxation

by Riva 17 Jun 07:24 PDT

The new Dolceriva with hard top has a timeless beauty in every sense, because it will never lose its shine over the years and is also immune to the weather thanks to the gorgeous top with carbon fibre detailing that shelters the entire central relaxation areas from the sun and rain.

This Riva creation is a 48-foot open motor yacht conceived from bow to stern to offer unrivalled on-board comfort. It strives to redefine its market segment thanks to a number of unprecedented characteristics: in addition to the hard top already mentioned, there is the brand-new exterior design developed by Officina Italiana Design, which has ushered in a new style philosophy for all Riva models; a perfectly optimised use of on-board spaces; and an exciting wealth of details that pay homage to the incomparable heritage of a brand that has shaped the history of the nautical world for almost 180 years now.

Born from the collaboration between Officina Italiana Design, the firm led by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta that has designed the entire Riva fleet for over 25 years, the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, and the Product Strategy Committee, Dolceriva is 14.92 meters (48 ft) long with a full beam of 4.26 metres (14 ft).

The originality of the exterior design derives from a blend of Riva's trademark elegance with the latest trends in runabout design, such as an automotive-inspired vibe and a sportier interpretation of the idea of luxury. The hull window design stems from a complex research process by Officina Italiana Design: generated by a black pencil stroke along the silver side of the yacht, it deftly ascends towards the deck. This intriguing stylistic solution has led to an original and innovative hull-deck coupling system: the aft area, totally freed from the fender bar, features a carbon-fibre air vent with a steel frame. Making this model even more special are some fascinating aesthetic touches, including the stunning windshield made with innovative spherical crystals and featuring a slight counter-curvature that is set to become a Riva hallmark.

The forward surface on the main deck sports the legendary high-gloss mahogany with its twenty coats of varnish, punctuated by a crystal section with a built-in skylight, which allows the the cabin below deck to receive plenty of natural sunlight.

The exterior part in glossy mahogany features the classic white maple seams, which are instead absent from the perfectly uniform interiors. At the centre stands the chrome-plated aluminium alloy casing. This magnificent object with timeless appeal, completed by a mahogany mast flying the Riva pennant, is reminiscent of the fittings found on models of the past. This and numerous other details along the entire length of the deck pay tribute to the storied Riva tradition, such as the aft, forward and side lifelines in mahogany and steel, or the mahogany aft wings. Steel also plays a leading role, often used as a separation between the various elements.

One of the great strengths and novelties of this open yacht makes an important contribution to liveability: the brand new hard top made from a carbon-vinyl ester hybrid composite material to ensure the lightweight, strength and stiffness needed to ensure that Dolceriva retains a sporty personality.

The hard top is designed to cover the entire external cockpit and helm station perfectly, with the possibility of closing off the entire area beneath using transparent awnings on either side, forward and even aft. Several sections of the hard top are made of steel not only to increase its strength, but also to enhance the structure and design. An air conditioning system can also be installed inside to create a liveable closed area even when the temperature outside is very high.

The first Dolceriva with Hard Top unit will be at Bridgeport, Connecticut, on June 16 and 17 for the Steelpointe Yacht & Charter Show, offering customers and owners visits on board and test drives.

Exterior layout

The rounded stern pays homage to the iconic "Ariston" and "Tritone" models while also evoking the rear of a luxury sports car, transposing this automotive reference onto a fully maritime plane. The hatch, which features a structural bench when closed, swings open to reveal inbuilt mahogany steps as well as a large surface: using the inclination of the stern and the level surface of the beach area, two specially designed ergonomic sun pads can be positioned over the hatch, offering the opportunity to experience the sea in a unique fashion. With the hatch open, more steps appear, complete with two storage compartments which can be used to house the seabobs.

Beyond the two sun pads, separated by a central walkway, is the cockpit leading to the dinette located amidships, furnished with two large facing sofas and a folding steel and mahogany table seating up to eight people.

Beyond this is the helm station, with pilot and co-pilot seats, which are enhanced by numerous prestigious details, such as the leather and chromed steel inserts or the carbon lifeline on the left side of the windshield.

Interior layout

A steel and glass hatch provides access to a luxurious open space comprised of a dinette with a spacious sofa, a kitchen, and a bathroom with separate shower and closet. A 43-inch TV is installed on the starboard side bulwark. The spacious owner's cabin is located forward, with a central bed, two walk-in closets and storage trunks. A second double cabin has two separable beds.

All materials used for Dolceriva's interiors are perfectly in keeping with the Riva style, with fine woods, mirrored surfaces, leather elements, and steel and lacquered woods with both matt and glossy finishes.

Engines, performance and advanced functions

Dolceriva features a V-Drive shaft line propulsion system and mounts twin Volvo Penta D13 engines, each rated 1,000 mhp at 2,400 rpm (optional). In terms of performance, the model can reach a top speed of 40 knots, with a cruising speed of 35 knots.

The autotrim function is provided by interceptor management.

The helm station features one 12-inch touchscreen and an additional 16-inch touchscreen available as an option. It is equipped with Empirbus, the Garmin monitoring system that incorporates various different functions, including: generator state and parameter display; Seakeeper stabilisation system management (if installed); manoeuvre and alarm management.

The optional manoeuvring joystick features docking mode functionality for easy handling in confined waters, such as when mooring alongside, with lateral movement obtained by the combined action of the main propellers and the proportional bow thruster. Also available on request is the driving mode function, allowing the Dolceriva to be piloted exclusively through the joystick.

Performance means comfort too and, on request, a Seakeeper NG6 stabilizer can be installed to minimise rolling at anchor.

Specifications

Engines: 2 x Volvo D13-800 - power 800mhp / 588kW at 2300 rpm std

2 x Volvo D13-1000 - power 1000mhp / 735kW at 2400 rpm opt

Speed: Maximum speed (Volvo 800): 35 knots

Maximum speed (Volvo 1000): 40 knots

Cruising speed (Volvo 800): 30 knots

Cruising speed (Volvo 1000): 35 knots

Range: Maximum speed (Volvo 800): 210 nm

Maximum speed (Volvo 1000): 200 nm

Cruising speed (Volvo 800): 230 nm

Cruising speed (Volvo 1000): 220 nm

Main sizes: Overall length (standard ISO 8666): 14.92 m

Hull length (standard ISO 8666): 14.76 m

Waterline length (boat fully laden): 12.80 m

Maximum beam: 4.26 m

Depth under propellers (boat fully laden): 1.48 m

Displacement unladen: 21.4 ton

Displacement laden: 24.9 ton

Maximum number of persons on board: 10

Design category Directive 2013/53/EU: A

Certification modules: B + F + Aa (sound emission) RINA S.p.A.