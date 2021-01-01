The new Sport Weekender Verve 42

Please select your home edition
by Azimut Yachts 20 Jun
Sport Weekender Verve 42 © Azimut Yachts

According to Mick Jagger and his bandmates, you can't always get what you want. To be fair to them, however, when they penned those lyrics half a century ago, the Verve 47 didn't yet exist.

In fact, it was only launched last year, but has already won over a legion of fans who have fallen for its perfect blend of elegance and versatility, and its sporting DNA combined with the allure of Italian style. Striking that elusive balance between adrenalin and comfort, the Verve 47 is a Sport Weekender that demonstrates loudly and clearly that you really can have it all.

And with that in mind, we are delighted to announce that a new Verve will shortly be soaring through the waves. Ladies and gentlemen, get ready to welcome the Verve 42!

Sport Weekender Verve 42 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Sport Weekender Verve 42 - photo © Azimut Yachts

Smaller but just as scintillating in personality, the Verve 42 shares the same DNA and characteristics as its best-selling big sibling, starting with the double stepped hull by Michael Peters, the renowned fast hull expert.

Designed to significantly reduce water resistance, it finds the ideal ally to optimise performance in the triple configuration of Mercury C8 450 R engines.

Stunning power doesn't come at the cost of style, however. The exterior expresses designer Francesco Struglia's wish to create a profound, all-embracing bond with the sea, with vast side windows flanking the helm and extending right through to the gunwale so that the sea is visible on each side.

Never before has the water seemed so tantalisingly close.

Last, but most definitely not least, there are all the comfort features that make the Verve 42 so special. On deck there is ample space for lounging and relaxing, while inside you'll find a separate cabin in the centre of the boat, a dinette with a foldable table that can be converted into an additional sleeping area, and a comfortable bathroom with a separate shower.

Have we already got you thinking about flying across the shimmering water in the Verve 42? If our words aren't enough, we're sure these first images will have you falling head over heels.

Sport Weekender Verve 42 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Sport Weekender Verve 42 - photo © Azimut Yachts

