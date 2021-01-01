Azimut Yachts launches the second unit of the Azimut Grande Trideck

Please select your home edition
On Wednesday, Azimut Yachts launched the second unit of the 38-meter Azimut Grande Trideck. The revolutionary model offers an extra deck in addition to the three traditional ones, completing a visual effect of cascading terraces from the top of the Sundeck down to the sea. Dynamic exterior lines are designed by Alberto Mancini while Achille Salvagni took care of the interiors.

The new unit will cruise the Mediterranean seas, between Italy, Greece and Turkey.

Just a few weeks after the first unit of the new flagship of the Grande Collection was delivered at the Monaco Grand Prix in late May this year, Azimut Yachts launched the second unit of the Azimut Grande Trideck, the first triple-deckers ever built by Azimut Yachts and new symbol of the brand's innovative DNA, from the Viareggio shipyard.

In a volume of less than 300 GT, the Trideck proposes a revolutionary layout, a less formal lifestyle, and an unusually close relationship with the sea for a superyacht. The Azimut Trideck is composed of three decks + One, because the shipyard, together with Exterior Designer Alberto Mancini, added an extra aft deck to the three traditional ones, which completes the stern social area while creating a stunning visual effect of cascading terraces from the Sundeck down to the sea. This all-new feature brings with it a full height beach area and transforms the cockpit into a private patio, which invites the environment in through cut-outs in the fashion plates.

The extensive interior spaces owe their elegant design to Achille Salvagni, who brought his world-famous air of wellbeing onboard the Trideck - with a less formal twist. The designer fully embraces the cause of the shipyard: to offer the market a redefinition of the role of space, giving new functionality to the onboard environments that are now more integrated with the external areas, to become extensions of one another, a harmonious continuum.

Azimut Grande Trideck Main Salon - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Grande Trideck Main Salon - photo © Azimut Yachts

Beyond eye catching design and comfortable living areas, the Azimut Grande Trideck is built on a state-of-the-art naval architecture, the new second generation of the D2P (Displacement to Planing) hull, which was developed for smooth sailing and class-leading fuel economy by Pierluigi Ausonio of Studio Plana in collaboration with the Azimut|Benetti R&D Department. Other factors which contribute to her superb seakeeping include the extensive use of carbon fiber to laminate the upper parts of the yacht, as well as stabilizer fins from CMC Marine, which are integrated efficiently thanks to their proprietary Argo software.

Azimut Grande Trideck Beach Area - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Grande Trideck Beach Area - photo © Azimut Yachts

Grande Trideck has a dual-motor option, with a pair of MTUs of 2400 or 2600 hp each. The first model under test, with an engine of 2600 hp, recorded a maximum speed of 24 knots, a range of 700 miles at 19 knots and, at a cruising speed of 12 knots, an autonomy of over 1700 miles.

Azimut Grande Trideck running - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Grande Trideck running - photo © Azimut Yachts

