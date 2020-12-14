Tri - Apex for Centre of Buoyancy

stabel and economical - Leen 56 underway © Olivier Blanchet / Leen Trimarans stabel and economical - Leen 56 underway © Olivier Blanchet / Leen Trimarans

by Leen Trimarans 8 Jul 03:20 PDT

The weights are centred

The trimaran hull form behaves very differently to that of its monohull and cat cousins.

Firstly, the weights are centred in the main hull, which makes the vessel more seaworthy when under way. Catamarans, by contrast, have no choice but to distribute the onboard weight (engines, batteries, generator, tanks) at the ends of their two hulls. This affects their comfort at sea.

The long central hull and narrow side floats are designed to cut through the waves, giving the vessel natural stability and reducing any rolling, both when sailing and at anchor. This eliminates the need for costly and burdensome stabilisation systems.

Three hulls

With their three hulls, trimarans can offer unrivalled living conditions as well as all kinds of original layouts; for instance, you can choose to have the owner's cabin on the main floor. The flybridge offers an impressive living area twice the size of what you'd get on a monohull of the same length.

This immense lounge boasts a great number of roomy storage areas as well as functional and accessible technical areas, not to mention ample headroom.

Low fuel consumption

Last but certainly not least, LEEN trimarans have very low fuel consumption. This is due to the narrowness of their three hulls and the considerable length of the main hull; the weight distribution; and the hybrid engine, which has a range of 4,000 nautical miles at eco speed and 2,500 nautical miles at cruising speed, with a 5,000-litre tank.

LEEN trimarans open up a whole a new path that blends the best of two worlds, combining the safe, seaworthy qualities of monohulls with the vast, comfortable living areas of catamarans.