Ferretti Yachts 780: a change of look and a host of new features for even more comfort and wellbeing

by Ferretti Group 20 Jul 04:57 PDT

Restyling or new model? Ferretti Yachts 780 has so many new style and design features that speaking about it as a new boat is a well-deserved acknowledgement of profound changes at both aesthetic and functional level.

The result of collaboration between the Product Strategy Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari, the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, and Ideaeitalia for the interior design, Ferretti Yachts 780 has been rethought to align it with the family feeling of the new fleet, reprising and evolving the stylistic hallmarks introduced by Ferretti Yachts 500 and Ferretti Yachts 1000.

The new features introduced by the restyling range from the extensive glazed surfaces in the hull, giving the yacht's sleek and streamlined profile an even sportier look, to the new layout and decor of the flybridge, with a larger central bar area in the standard layout. The major redesign of the interiors introduces several highly appreciated new features found on the latest models in the range, including a choice of two decor moods: Classic, with warmer and more traditional colours inspired by the island of Ischia in the Gulf of Naples; and Contemporary, a more urban and modern look with cooler colourways inspired by Taormina in Sicily. The first new-era Ferretti Yachts 780 presented will feature the Classic mood.

The guiding principle expressed by the Just Like Home claim is to create an onboard lifestyle that offers the utmost in comfort and wellbeing through 'Made in Italy' luxury, timeless design and craftsmanship. This is an emotional experience in which the perception of a welcoming family atmosphere is always accompanied by an authentically nautical spirit.

Exteriors

Aft, above the generous beach area - which on request can accommodate a tender up to 4.35 m in length - the two sections of the rear door can be lowered together or separately to reveal two big sun pads inside, creating an area to relax in at the water's edge. Roomy storage compartments in the hull sides next to the steps up to the cockpit provide enough space even for a seabob.

The outdoor forward area is a private lounge of a size comparable to that of a maxi yacht, furnished with a U-shaped sofa and a huge central sun pad.

On request, the spacious flybridge can mount an hard top in Elena black, with either a fixed glass insert or a system of panels that open. The aft section is furnished with sun loungers and poufs, while the area sheltered by the hard top has a dining area on the left and a new bar unit on the starboard side facing a multifunctional space in which a dining area with a low coffee table can be transformed into a rear-facing sun pad. The external helm station on the port side features the new Poltrona Frau seat.

All the exterior furnishings, such as a modular sofa for the dining area and the armchairs in teak and batyline fabric, are from the collection customised by Roda exclusively for Ferretti Yachts.

Interiors

On entering the lounge on the main deck, big glazed surfaces surround a living area furnished with a freestanding L-shaped sofa and a Living Divani coffee table facing a 65-inch TV. Behind it, the dining area seats up to eight people around a table with a Silk Georgette marble top and dark green leather chairs. Amidships, a sliding door on the left provides access to the lower deck, while the new galley on the starboard side is a multifunctional space that is now a hallmark of the added value embodied by the new range of large Ferretti Yachts.

Designed to satisfy the tastes of the most demanding owners, three different configurations are available: closed; with a fixed glass partition in the standard version; and communicating with the dining area through a sliding glass partition that reveals a bar counter in the optional version. North American clients can also order a completely open version. A small up-down window in the galley provides ventilation.

To provide guests with even more comfort, the shipyard also offers an optional version with a day head, normally the prerogative of larger vessels. The design of the main deck features walnut wood, in the Classic version, and new finishings in the ribbed and lacquered style of several pieces of matt grey furniture with stoneware tops. The ceiling is clad in fine fabric and accommodates the new lighting design, with fully adjustable round spotlights and three light cylinders in the dining area.

The new features also include mirrored steel surfaces, electric window blinds and a hidden sound system. Moreover, it is possible to have a day toilet on request on the main deck, normally found on bigger yachts.

Forward, the slightly raised bridge - offering excellent visibility - has a double interface with three 16-inch touchscreen displays (configurations with up to three 24-inch monitors are available on request). The new helm seat has been designed and produced in its entirety by Poltrona Frau.

On the lower deck, the standard guest area layout includes four cabins, all with en suite bathrooms. The master stateroom amidships is flooded with natural light through the large windows and its layout makes the most of all available space. The dominant feature is mirrored surfaces, like the Mirror TV mounted on the wall opposite the bed. Big mirrors set the scene in the owner's bathroom as well, with integrated mixer taps and Silk Georgette marble tops. Three more cabins round out the accommodation: two doubles with single beds on the port and starboard sides and a VIP cabin forward. In the starboard guest cabin, an electric mechanism joins the two single beds to form a double.

The cabins on the lower deck reprise the design of the lounge, with walnut wood and a greater emphasis on stainless steel surfaces, plus flush doors and fine fabric cladding on the walls and ceilings. Other visual and tactile high points are the beige and pale grey lacquered ribbing on the furniture, the dark green Lealpell leather upholstery, and design objects by Poltrona Frau. And making the onboard experience even more comfortable, the Gentili Mosconi Home Collection of fabrics for Ferretti Yachts includes a selection of custom-made components created in precious natural fabrics.

Entered from the cockpit, the crew quarters in the stern are designed with comfort in mind and contain a cabin for the captain and one for crew, each with two beds and a personal bathroom, representing a plus in this segment of the market. In the standard version, the captain's cabin is replaced with a storage space.

Asian owners will also have the option of a layout with an entertainment room in place of the owner's cabin, as well as an open bar area on the main deck, in which case the galley is moved to the lower deck.

Propulsion and technology

Ferretti Yachts 780 proposes a pair of 1,550 mhp MAN engines delivering a top speed of 31 knots and a cruising speed of 27 knots. The standard option is two 1,400 mhp MAN engines offering a top speed of 28 knots and a cruising speed of 24 knots.

The helm station is equipped with the integrated LOOP system from Naviop-Simrad, which controls the main propulsion, navigation, monitoring and home automation functions. The electro-hydraulic steer-by-wire system developed in partnership with XENTA offers a slew of benefits, including greater comfort and

steering precision thanks to outstanding rudder manoeuvrability and finely tuned turn optimisation in all sea conditions, even at high speeds.

Rounding out the offering are the optional manoeuvring joystick with docking mode, for easy handling in confined waters, and DPS (Dynamic Positioning System) functionality to maintain the boat steady in the same position, even in strong winds or currents. This solution is perfect when preparing to moor or refuel, or waiting for a bridge to open.

To ensure maximum comfort at anchor as well, a Seakeeper NG16 system can be installed either as an alternative or in addition to the Humphree fin stabilizers.

Specifications