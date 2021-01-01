Please select your home edition
The new Azimut 68: A yacht for the world

by Azimut|Benetti Group 24 Jul 08:52 PDT
Azimut 68 © Azimut|Benetti Group

The newest model in the Flybridge Collection is the Azimut 68: a high-tech yacht with a selection of three different layouts on the Main Deck to suit any lifestyle.

The new Azimut 68 raises the bar of innovation, as she is conceived to capture the interest of markets around the world by offering customers the opportunity to choose the way they prefer to live onboard. Precisely for this reason, it represents a great revolution in the modern nautical industry.

Azimut 68 - photo © Azimut|Benetti Group
Azimut 68 - photo © Azimut|Benetti Group

This project is derived from an insight; Azimut Yachts is in the privileged position to serve a great and growing international community of owners, and therefore the shipyard, aware of the wide range of individual preferences, designed the experience of commissioning a new Azimut 68 to place the owner at the helm of the process. How will owners be spending the most time onboard? What kinds of guests will be entertained? Is intimacy or openness the most valuable feature? How will the galley be used? The answer is different for every owner, so the shipyard is offering the new Azimut 68 with three possible Main Deck configurations, plus a multifunctional area, each with a particular lifestyle in mind.

In the first layout, an elegant living area is located by the main deck entrance, with the galley tucked away behind an innovative surface of ribbed wood and plexiglass. This solution, called Lanterna, closes the galley off to create privacy, but enables the light to flow through the entire space to create a luminous, spacious environment.

Azimut 68 owner's cabin - photo © Azimut|Benetti Group
Azimut 68 owner's cabin - photo © Azimut|Benetti Group

For owners who are seeking a more convivial layout, the open galley version is the ideal solution. The galley is in a discreet location towards the bow, but opens directly into the dining area, which can also be converted into a second lounge zone.

For a slightly less formal layout, the aft galley arrangement is situated to readily serve indoors and more often outdoors, while keeping the cook connected with the entire social area. The dining is found immediately across from the galley as you enter from the cockpit, creating a relaxed flow, which leads to the living area forward.

Azimut 68 - photo © Azimut|Benetti Group
Azimut 68 - photo © Azimut|Benetti Group

Though distinct, all the layouts have one advantage in common: world renowned beauty. Each Main Deck option has been tastefully integrated into the overall design to complete a stunning yacht. Exterior designer Alberto Mancini penned the Azimut 68 as a further renewal of his characteristic style, sculpting the surfaces to achieve a sporty and modern design, an approach more commonly seen in sportscar design. He is carrying on the evolution of the Flybridge Collection in continuity with the previous models, bringing out the typical styles of Azimut Yachts and, at the same time, modelling a sleek and streamlined yacht with ever-cleaner lines. The interiors are designed by Achille Salvagni with effortless grace and elegance to enhance the sensations of wellbeing and pleasantness onboard. He also designed the exterior furniture.

Below deck, four cabins and three bathrooms accommodate up to eight guests in absolute comfort, with a separate area for one or two crew members.

Azimut 68 - photo © Azimut|Benetti Group
Azimut 68 - photo © Azimut|Benetti Group

The propulsion package of twin Volvo IPS 1350 pods carries the Azimut 68 up to a brisk maximum speed of 32 kn. The extensive use of carbon fiber in the upper parts, including the superstructure, hard top and part of the deck, lend the yacht a low center of gravity, for excellent stability and cruising comfort, even considering the expanded volumes.

Azimut 68 Technical Specifications:

Lunghezza fuori tutto  Length overall   20,98 m (68’10’’)
Larghezza max  Beam max    5,23 m – (17’2’’)
Immersione, max Draft, max   1,60 m (5’3’’)
Dislocamento a pieno carico  Displacement full loaded   Approx 43,7 tons (96342 lb)
Motorizzazione Engines  2 x VOLVO IPS 1350 (1000 Hp)
Velocità massima   Maximum speed    up to 32 knots 
Velocità crociera  Cruise speed    up to 28 knots
Serbatoi carburante  Fuel tank capacity  3.700 l (977 US gals)
Serbatoi acqua dolce  Water tank capacity  1.000 l (264 US gals)
Cabine  Cabins   4 + 1 crew 
Letti  Berths   8 + 2 crew 
Bagni Head  3 + 1 crew 
Materiale di costruzione  Building material   GRP + Carbon fiber
Costruttore  Builder   Azimut Yachts 
Design esterni   Exterior designer    Alberto Mancini Yacht Design
Design interni  Interior designer   Achille Salvagni Architetti
Design carena  Hull designer   P.L. AUSONIO Naval Architecture & Azimut R&D Dept.
Categoria / Certificazione  Category / certification  A

