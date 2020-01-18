Prestige X60 - the art of creating well-being on board - new for 2022

by Prestige Yachts 26 Jul 03:13 PDT

Voluminous living spaces, natural light, easy flow of movement on board: these core concepts have guided the design process for the new X60.

Her architectural statement, redistributed space, multiple zones for relaxation, and exceptional level of comfort on board make the X60 the worthy heiress of the X70, flagship of the product line. Designed for smooth, harmonious cruising, her design features a seamless connection with the sea.

Aboard the X60, living on the water is only natural.

She will be unveiled to the public for the first time at the Miami International Boat Show in February 2022.

"We created this concept that is inspired by new ways of living: with more space, a closer connection to nature, and a life that is also centred around sharing with family and friends...": - Erik Stromberg, Director, PRESTIGE Product Marketing.

A unique architecture enhancing space and comfort

The architecture of the X60, by Garroni Design, is unique. Like the X70, she reinvents space on board, breaking with established codes with asymmetrical sidedecks on the main deck. On this model, passage between the foredeck and the cockpit is via the port sidedeck. A side door to the interior helm offers an easy access to the exterior.

This architecture permits a real gain in space, both on the interior and exterior. As on the X70, the Infinity cockpit of the X60 affords 40% more space than that of a classic 60-footer. It opens onto an extraordinarily spacious saloon, perfect for taking advantage of each moment on board.

The hull conserves the heritage of her big sister, with sinuous lines and energetic curves. The low centre of gravity lends the hull of the boat unequalled stability for exceptional comfort on board.

Optimised flow of movement and synergy with the sea

The X60 also features a design open to the sea and the fresh air. The Infinity cockpit affords an incredible view of the ocean, with easy access to the saloon through a large electrically controlled sliding glass door. An additional portside glass door further contributes to fluid movement on board, for free circulation between the interior and exterior.

"Our challenge was to invent a new style of yacht... and where, on board, we could feel as if in a loft, as if on an island in the sea...": Camillo Garroni, PRESTIGE Designer.

Multiple storage compartments, copious space



A redesigned flybridge

Fully equipped, the flybridge is 30 % larger than a flybridge on a traditional 60-footer, a truly luxurious living space offering a unique panoramic view of the horizon.

Multiple available configurations make the X60 a yacht that can be extensively personalised, able to satisfy the needs and preferences of its owners. An ideal gathering place and easy to access, this vast flybridge features, in addition to generous storage, a central galley and a dining area. The programmable aft living space is offered in three configurations. The large central lounge seat can be replaced by two sun loungers or a lounge with facing seating and a cocktail table, according to the owner's needs.

A new concept for the foredeck

For entertaining, functionality and contemporary style, the bow lounge is a new space for relaxation crafted for comfort and well-being. At dawn, between swims, or at the end of the day, to admire a spectacular sunset, the entire family can take advantage of this superb lounging area.

An innovative beach club for shared moments

The Beach Club of the X60 presents an additional living area for relaxing in unparalleled proximity to the water. This new living space features a large sundeck, a shower, indirect lighting, and an independent sound system for shared moments of unforgettable entertainment.

A reconsidered interior layout

On the interior of the X60, PRESTIGE reinterprets the layout and distribution of space. The fully equipped, open central galley with hidden storage accessible at the push of a button is at the heart of life on board.

Near the helm, a cosy saloon provides a seating area for relaxing or to accompany the pilot. The owner's cabin features a private access from the main deck. The lower deck houses the VIP and Guest cabins, as well as several bathrooms, for maximum comfort. Interconnected spaces have been designed to favour easy circulation.

Fine materials and finishes

Carefully selected, high quality materials and finishes evoke timeless luxury. Particulier attention is paid to the woodwork, and finishes are perfected to the smallest details. Interior decoration is by Valentina Militerno, whose creative interior design is featured in luxury villas.

In the selection of materials, colours, and fabrics, the decorator defines each yacht as an exceptional place.

Refinement is everywhere: leather, velvet, Flemish pleats for the sheer curtains, natural oak parquet floorboards, contemporary woodwork in the galley, marble...

The forms, geometry, and colours are unexpected, far from the traditional references of yachting. Furnishings have been selected from prestigious brands: Duvivier sofas, Roda exterior furniture, Bowers and Wilkins audio systems... The leather, by Foglizzio, is also of exceptional quality.

Technology and innovation

Powered by two Cummins 600 HP engines, (shaft propulsion or ZEUS pod propulsion) the new X60 is destined for easy cruising, with a cruising speed of 20 to 21 knots.

For driving ease and ever-more comfort while under way, the X60 is equipped with Ship Control and with an optional Seakeeper gyrostabiliser.

Preliminary technical data: