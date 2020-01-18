Please select your home edition
Edition
Get My Boat 2021 LEADERBOARD

Prestige X60 - the art of creating well-being on board - new for 2022

by Prestige Yachts 26 Jul 03:13 PDT

Voluminous living spaces, natural light, easy flow of movement on board: these core concepts have guided the design process for the new X60.

Her architectural statement, redistributed space, multiple zones for relaxation, and exceptional level of comfort on board make the X60 the worthy heiress of the X70, flagship of the product line. Designed for smooth, harmonious cruising, her design features a seamless connection with the sea.

Aboard the X60, living on the water is only natural.

She will be unveiled to the public for the first time at the Miami International Boat Show in February 2022.

"We created this concept that is inspired by new ways of living: with more space, a closer connection to nature, and a life that is also centred around sharing with family and friends...": - Erik Stromberg, Director, PRESTIGE Product Marketing.

A unique architecture enhancing space and comfort

The architecture of the X60, by Garroni Design, is unique. Like the X70, she reinvents space on board, breaking with established codes with asymmetrical sidedecks on the main deck. On this model, passage between the foredeck and the cockpit is via the port sidedeck. A side door to the interior helm offers an easy access to the exterior.

This architecture permits a real gain in space, both on the interior and exterior. As on the X70, the Infinity cockpit of the X60 affords 40% more space than that of a classic 60-footer. It opens onto an extraordinarily spacious saloon, perfect for taking advantage of each moment on board.

The hull conserves the heritage of her big sister, with sinuous lines and energetic curves. The low centre of gravity lends the hull of the boat unequalled stability for exceptional comfort on board.

Prestige X60 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige X60 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Optimised flow of movement and synergy with the sea

The X60 also features a design open to the sea and the fresh air. The Infinity cockpit affords an incredible view of the ocean, with easy access to the saloon through a large electrically controlled sliding glass door. An additional portside glass door further contributes to fluid movement on board, for free circulation between the interior and exterior.

"Our challenge was to invent a new style of yacht... and where, on board, we could feel as if in a loft, as if on an island in the sea...": Camillo Garroni, PRESTIGE Designer.

Multiple storage compartments, copious space

A redesigned flybridge

Fully equipped, the flybridge is 30 % larger than a flybridge on a traditional 60-footer, a truly luxurious living space offering a unique panoramic view of the horizon.

Multiple available configurations make the X60 a yacht that can be extensively personalised, able to satisfy the needs and preferences of its owners. An ideal gathering place and easy to access, this vast flybridge features, in addition to generous storage, a central galley and a dining area. The programmable aft living space is offered in three configurations. The large central lounge seat can be replaced by two sun loungers or a lounge with facing seating and a cocktail table, according to the owner's needs.

Prestige X60 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige X60 - photo © Prestige Yachts

A new concept for the foredeck

For entertaining, functionality and contemporary style, the bow lounge is a new space for relaxation crafted for comfort and well-being. At dawn, between swims, or at the end of the day, to admire a spectacular sunset, the entire family can take advantage of this superb lounging area.

An innovative beach club for shared moments

The Beach Club of the X60 presents an additional living area for relaxing in unparalleled proximity to the water. This new living space features a large sundeck, a shower, indirect lighting, and an independent sound system for shared moments of unforgettable entertainment.

Prestige X60 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige X60 - photo © Prestige Yachts

A reconsidered interior layout

On the interior of the X60, PRESTIGE reinterprets the layout and distribution of space. The fully equipped, open central galley with hidden storage accessible at the push of a button is at the heart of life on board.

Near the helm, a cosy saloon provides a seating area for relaxing or to accompany the pilot. The owner's cabin features a private access from the main deck. The lower deck houses the VIP and Guest cabins, as well as several bathrooms, for maximum comfort. Interconnected spaces have been designed to favour easy circulation.

Prestige X60 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige X60 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Fine materials and finishes

Carefully selected, high quality materials and finishes evoke timeless luxury. Particulier attention is paid to the woodwork, and finishes are perfected to the smallest details. Interior decoration is by Valentina Militerno, whose creative interior design is featured in luxury villas.

In the selection of materials, colours, and fabrics, the decorator defines each yacht as an exceptional place.

Refinement is everywhere: leather, velvet, Flemish pleats for the sheer curtains, natural oak parquet floorboards, contemporary woodwork in the galley, marble...

The forms, geometry, and colours are unexpected, far from the traditional references of yachting. Furnishings have been selected from prestigious brands: Duvivier sofas, Roda exterior furniture, Bowers and Wilkins audio systems... The leather, by Foglizzio, is also of exceptional quality.

Prestige X60 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige X60 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Technology and innovation

Powered by two Cummins 600 HP engines, (shaft propulsion or ZEUS pod propulsion) the new X60 is destined for easy cruising, with a cruising speed of 20 to 21 knots.

For driving ease and ever-more comfort while under way, the X60 is equipped with Ship Control and with an optional Seakeeper gyrostabiliser.

Preliminary technical data:

  • Overall Length: 18.7 m / 61'4"
  • Beam: 4.84 m / 15'11"
  • Draft: 1.35 m / 4'5"
  • Light Displacement: 22,783 Kg / 50,228 Lbs
  • Fuel capacity: 2,200 L / 581 US gal
  • Water capacity: 760 L / 201 US gal
  • Engine:
    • Cummins 2 x QSC 8.3 - 600 HP - V-Drive
    • Cummins 2 x QSC 8.3 - 600 HP - ZEUS
  • Designers: Garroni Design - Valentina Militerno de Romedis - Prestige Engineering

Related Articles

New Prestige 690 - in harmony with the sea
Everything on board has been carefully considered for living close to the sea Our flagship model of this season, the new Prestige 690 joins the F-Line. This new yacht reflects the heritage of the brand and integrates all the latest evolutions. Posted on 25 Jul New photos of the Prestige 690
Where the sea feels like home Our flagship model of this season, the new Prestige 690 joins the F-Line. This new yacht reflects the heritage of the brand and integrates all the latest evolutions. Posted on 5 Jul Life with Prestige - Art and yachting
Mark Weiss invites us into his world and talks about his two big passions: art and yachting Founder of the Weiss Gallery in London, Mark Weiss tracks down paintings dating from the 16th to 17th centuries, attracting informed collectors from around the world, as well as top museums. Posted on 26 Jun New Prestige X70 launches at boot Dusseldorf
The first in the new crossover range from Prestige Yachts The X70 has been developed with space, light and luxury in mind, and materials have been hand selected to ensure exceptional fit and finish. Posted on 18 Jan 2020 Prestige Yachts launches new X-Line crossover
The brand continues to pursue innovation in new yacht development Prestige Yachts have been at the forefront of luxury yacht design and manufacturing since 1989 and the brand continues to pursue innovation in new yacht development to deliver enhanced comfort and well-being at sea. Posted on 20 Oct 2019 New Prestige 590 announced
Prestige releases new 590 Award-winning motor yacht manufacturer Prestige, has revealed their latest luxury motor yacht, The Prestige 590. Boasting all the innovations of the brand, this elegant new flybridge version benefits from incomparable design. Posted on 9 Jul 2018
Get My Boat 2021 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Maritimo 2021 - M600 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy