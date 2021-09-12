Please select your home edition
Azimut Yachts at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021 with four worldwide premieres

by Azimut Yachts 3 Aug 01:24 PDT 7-12 September 2021

The Cannes Yachting Festival 2021 will be an important demonstration of vitality and energy for Azimut Yachts, which is showing 18 boats at the event, confirming the breadth and variety of the brand's fleet.

The stars of the show will be four eagerly awaited world premieres: Azimut Grande Trideck, Azimut 68, Azimut 53 and Magellano 66. Each of the new models on show, all sharing the same leitmotiv of innovative and sophisticated design, is designed to satisfy the desires and expectations of a specific type of owner.

Azimut Yachts will have a high-profile presence at the Cannes Yachting Festival, held in the French city from September 7 to 12, where a total of 18 models will be on show, confirming the huge variety offered by the brand's Collections.

A remarkable four of the yachts taking part - Azimut Grande Trideck, Azimut 68, Azimut 53 and Azimut Magellano 66, all available for visits on board - are world premieres. Each of these vessels corresponds to a different type of ideal owner and a different way of experiencing the space on board and its relationship with the sea.

Azimut Grande Trideck, the largest yacht ever built by Azimut Yachts and the epitome of the Shipyard's ability to innovate in terms of design, style and technology, is a 38-metre yacht with three decks. With exterior styling by Alberto Mancini, interiors by Achille Salvagni and a hull by Pierluigi Ausonio, this revolutionary model is designed for a modern owner in search of close contact with the environment and a convivial lifestyle on board. The model's full name is Azimut Grande Trideck + One, because it adds an innovative, one-of-a-kind "extra deck" to the traditional three, creating the optical effect of a cascade of four staggered terraces descending from the Sundeck to the water's edge. The result is a model targeted at an owner who loves elegance, but also a casual lifestyle, and is attracted by the possibility of using the exterior decks in different ways depending on the time of day.

Azimut Magellano 66 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut 68 is the new model in the Flybridge Collection, designed to be the most modern and fashionable yacht in its range. Alberto Mancini designed the dynamic exterior lines of this 21-metre yacht, while the sophisticated interiors are the work of Achille Salvagni. Azimut 68 is for modern owners who are young at heart, who follow trends and love technology, and who prioritise the chance to choose which of a series of different layouts best suits their needs and lifestyle, without neglecting performance and fun.

Azimut 53 - with sporty exterior styling by Alberto Mancini and surprisingly spacious interiors by the Azimut Style Office - is the Shipyard's second new proposition in the Flybridge Collection and the ideal choice for families who want to spend long periods on board cruising in a comfortable environment, with the emphasis on a calm and worry-free lifestyle, far from the madding crowd.

Azimut Grande Trideck - photo © Azimut Yachts
Magellano 66 is a navetta-style yacht, with a timeless, modern design, whose main strength is the interior layout. The spaces are arranged to offer solutions designed for comfort and versatility. The spacious day area is all on the same level, with huge glazed surfaces allowing natural light to flood in. The exterior areas too offer freedom of movement in generous spaces, not least on the flybridge, where a large American bar can be added to the aft lounge area.

Magellano 66 is designed for owners who love to travel in the true sense of the word, those who are looking for superior comfort on board to enjoy long, relaxing cruises that invite contemplation, without the stress of having to reach a particular destination at a particular time.

Azimut 68 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Rounding out the "fleet" of Azimut yachts at Cannes will be three models from the Grande Collection - Azimut Grande 27 Metri, Azimut Grande 32 Metri and Azimut Grande 35 Metri -, three models from the S Collection - Azimut S6, Azimut S7 and Azimut S8 -, two models from the Atlantis Collection - Atlantis 45 and Atlantis 51 - and two more from the Magellano Collection - Magellano 43 and Magellano 25 Metri.

As can be seen, the Cannes Yachting Festival confirms its status as an unmissable event for Azimut Yachts, this year more than ever given the brand's decision to take so many important models to the show, one of numerous events it will be attending over the coming months, confirming this happy period for the yachting industry as a whole and for Azimut Yachts in particular.

Azimut Yachts will be at Cannes Yachting Festival from September 6 to 12, stand PALAIS 074 - JETEE 006 - Vieux Port

Azimut 68 galley closed salon - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Yachts models at the Cannes Yachting Festival

Grande Collection

  • Azimut Grande Trideck - world premiere
  • Azimut Grande 27 Metri
  • Azimut Grande 32 Metri
  • Azimut Grande 35 Metri

Flybridge Collection

  • Azimut 50
  • Azimut 53 - world premiere
  • Azimut 60
  • Azimut 68 - world premiere
  • Azimut 78

Magellano Collection

  • Magellano 43
  • Magellano 53
  • Magellano 66 - world premiere
  • Magellano 25 Metri

S Collection

  • Azimut S6
  • Azimut S7
  • Azimut S8

Atlantis Collection

  • Atlantis 45
  • Atlantis 51
Azimut Magellano 66 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Grande Trideck - Beach area - photo © Azimut Yachts
