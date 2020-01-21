Two new FY780 Restyle boats from Ferretti Yachts sold to lucky Singapore based owners

Ferretti Yachts 780 Restyle © Ferretti Group Ferretti Yachts 780 Restyle © Ferretti Group

by Ferretti 8 Aug 21:10 PDT

Exciting happenings are afoot in the Lion City as not one but two new Ferretti Yachts 780 Restyle vessels purchased by Singapore based clients are due to arrive in the coming months. Sold by Ferretti Yachts' local exclusive distributor, Hong Seh Marine, one was bought by a first-time owner, while the other is the third luxury model to be acquired from the Group by the buyer.

Set to arrive between August and September 2021, the FY780 Restyle has been so utterly revamped that it may as well be an entirely new yacht. The product of a collaboration between the Group's Engineering Department and the Product Strategy Committee - led by Mr. Piero Ferrari - with interiors jointly developed with Italian design firm Ideaeitalia, the redesign is now characterised by extensively glazed hulls that give it an undeniably athletic appeal.

Elevating the customisability of the FY780 Restyle even further, three entirely different configurations of interiors are available to suit the needs of discerning boat owners. Wowing guests is made all the easier thanks to the veritable treasure trove of entertainment spaces aboard, be it the generous forward lounge area or the beautifully designed flybridge equipped with sun lounges and a dining zone.

Coming with a two-year warranty, only the finest of materials have been selected for this dazzling design construction. Pair that with Ferretti's signature 'Made in Italy' craftsmanship skills, and the result is akin to an opulent villa on the seas, albeit one with all the comforts of home.

For more information, visit www.ferrettigroupasiapacific.com.