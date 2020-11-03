ISA Zeffiro 130 catamaran - a new voyage about to begin

by ISA Yachts 31 Aug 02:55 PDT

ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, is proud to announce the launch of Zeffiro, a new 130-foot power catamaran with incredible volumes and innovative design.

"Stemming from the brilliant work of the seasoned French team from Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design, we strongly believe ISA Zeffiro 130 can really make a statement to the yachting arena. The decision to diversify our ISA Yachts brand offering came from a careful analysis aimed at positioning ourselves at the high-end of the power catamaran market" comments Giuseppe Palumbo, CEO of Palumbo Superyachts.

The innovative design of ISA Zeffiro 130 enhances the feeling of luxury and spaciousness, presenting a greater number of benefits over the traditional monohulls without compromising on style, for the best on-the-water experience.

The 42.6 ft (13.10m) beam is a real standout on this yacht, effectively providing the interior volume of a much bigger size power yacht.

On the main deck, the layout sees the full-beam owner's suite occupying the entire forward area. Complete with king-size bed, private lounge, oversized walk-in closet and bow-facing desk, its 180 degrees panoramic glazing offers a seamless transition to the over 100sqm cockpit fitted with a Jacuzzi.

Aft of the owner's area, the living zone spreads on 200sqm with skilfully blurred boundaries between indoor and outdoor. Through the large openings typical of the multihulls natural light accentuates the refined interior by Isabelle Racoupeau, revealing the delicate harmony of the furniture contemporary lines and the elegant contrast of the upholstery colours.

The lower deck accommodates the crew quarters and four VIP double cabins, characterised by higher headroom and greater space and privacy than on an equivalent one-hull superyacht.

As for the captain, his spacious cabin is conveniently located on the upper deck between the fore helm and the aft lounge which opens up to another full-beam cockpit for more seating to the outdoor lovers.

On the 80sqm flybridge, guests can choose between another vast sunbathing zone and the shade cast by the hard-top bimini on the fore bar area.

As well as housing the guest and the crew cabins, the lower deck provides storage for water-toys and tender at the bow, and 2 large engine rooms in the aft area adjacent to the beach club that, when its side-wings fold out, turns into an immense privileged space for guests to bask in the sun.

With a range of 3,700 nautical miles, ISA Zeffiro 130 offers smooth and safe cruising even in unpredictable weather, thanks to the natural stability of its two hulls with no need for stabilizers.

In addition, its very shallow draft provides virtually unlimited access to any destination including remote coves for unforgettable voyages with family and friends.