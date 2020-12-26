Please select your home edition
EKKA Yachts and Ray White Marine close new-build Sanlorenzo 44Alloy order

by Sanlorenzo 31 Aug 13:02 PDT

Following hard on the heels of the announcement that EKKA Yachts facilitated the sale of the 10th unit in Sanlorenzo's 500EXP series, the Athens-based yacht brokerage house and brand representative of Sanlorenzo Yachts has sold a Sanlorenzo 44Alloy in partnership with Brock Rodwell of Ray White Marine in Australia representing the buyer.

The yacht is the shipyards' 151st and the sixth hull of the Alloy superyacht line.

  • 44Alloy sold in partnership with Ray White Marine in Australia
  • Second superyacht sale in three months and third since January
  • Local knowledge and customer-oriented approach

Sanlorenzo 44Alloy - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo 44Alloy - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

"Ray White Marine is a long-standing partner for us in Australia and we have joined forces in matching a privileged delivery for a state-of the art yacht with qualified local client that wanted immediate delivery to enjoy in Australia and the South Pacific" says Dimitris Kyriazakos, Managing Director of Ekka Yachts.

Given the characteristics of the market in the eastern Mediterranean and with a history in production boats, EKKA Yachts initially partnered with Sanlorenzo's to represent their Bluegame, SL, SD and SX lines. Instead, result came rather soon also in the superyacht division.

There are several reasons for this. In recent years Ekka Yachts has seen its customer base moving up in size, and the booming charter market in the eastern Med is mostly populated by larger yachts.

"Moreover, there's not a lot of choice for late-generation pre-owned superyachts at the moment and, in fact, both buyers looked extensively at the second-hand market before deciding to build new," adds Kyriazakos. "I would add the fact that Sanlorenzo has a great brand image, great designs and great production capacity. A 12-month delivery schedule for the 44Alloy or a 24-month delivery for the 500EXP is something most builders are unable to offer."

Sanlorenzo 44Alloy - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo 44Alloy - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

EKKA Yachts has extensive knowledge of the local market. Although small compared with the big international brokerage houses, it has a loyal customer base and offers the full range of services, from dealership sales, brokerage and technical support to yacht and charter management. This winning combination is proving increasingly attractive to brands such as Sanlorenzo looking for representation in key cruising areas, such as the East Mediterrannean.

"We have long-standing clients and we aim to offer them personalised, 360-degree solutions irrespective of the market cycles," says Kyriazakos.

After delivery, the 500EXP is expected to be available for charter and EKKA Yachts will follow the build closely together with the owner's representative and surveyor.

"The 500EXP is the first new-build sale over 35 metres to a Greek customer since 2014," concludes Kyriazakos. "I was very impressed by how Sanlorenzo not only met the owner's expectations but also raised them and I think this may mark the return of Greek owners to the new-build market."

