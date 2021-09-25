Gaussin to exhibit electric and hydrogen powertrain solutions for yachts at the Monaco Yacht Show

by Diesel International 15 Sep 07:23 PDT

Back in 2011 and in cooperation with the French Atomic Energy and Alternative Energies Commission (CEA-Liten), Gaussin designed the Powerpack Full Elec (electric) and Powerpack H2 (hydrogen-powered), conceived to be an ecological alternative to diesel engines.

Gaussin will participate in the Monaco Yacht Show, in late September, to put on display its electric and hydrogen powertrain solutions for yachts. In addition to the well-know expertise of the French manufacturer in the truck sector, Gaussin has developed some interesting solutions for pleasure craft applications, with a special focus on hydrogen development.

