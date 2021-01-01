Please select your home edition
Azimut Yachts: Previewed in Cannes

by Azimut 15 Sep 08:17 PDT
Azimut Grande 26 Metri © Azimut Yachts

At the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021, where the Grande Trideck, Azimut 68, Azimut 53 and the new Magellano 66 debuted, Azimut Yachts took stock of the 2019-2023 five-year plan that sees the brand engaged in the most ambitious program of launches in its history.

In 2022, Azimut will introduce two new models from the Grande Collection, the brand's flagship range, two models from the Magellano Collection, the crossover line intended for those who want to navigate without limits, and a new Azimut S7, a sports coupe for fast navigation.

In addition, the Azimut Yachts fleet is preparing to welcome "Sea Deck", a concept that borrows from the experience gained by the Group with Oasis Deck™. "Sea Deck" brings the opening stern beach area to smaller boats, enhancing, with a single feature, the three types of boats - the glamorous dayboat, the sport cruiser, and the family yacht - that have made the brand great in the world.

After an exciting year both in terms of new launches, economic results and orders acquired, Azimut Yachts has chosen the latest Cannes Boat Show, one of the most expected and important events of the season, to take stock of the present and reveal, for the first time, the new projects that will accompany the growth of the yard in the months to come.

The brand's industrial strategy, which has its backbone in the development of increasingly innovative and visionary products, continues to prove successful and follow a well-defined path: the Azimut Yachts Collections continue to grow, improve and expand. In addition to the four models presented at Cannes (Magellano 66, Azimut 53 and 68, Grande Trideck), the brand will introduce some new products in the coming months with preference for those segments that have proved to be particularly strategic and commercially successful.

Verve 42 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Verve 42 - photo © Azimut Yachts

The first new yacht to debut will be the Verve 42, to be officially unveiled next fall at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Heir to the success of Verve 47, Verve 42 confirms the winning intuition of Azimut Yachts, which revolutionized the outboard market in the United States with a boat that, in addition to satisfying the American need for power and speed, brings onboard design and a clear Italian imprint, characterized by large and comfortable spaces for moments of relaxation and conviviality.

Magellano 30 Metri - photo © Azimut Yachts
Magellano 30 Metri - photo © Azimut Yachts

In the spring of 2022, Magellano 30 Metri will be presented, the result of the shipyard's renewed collaboration with the winning duo Vincenzo De Cotiis and Ken Freivokh. The crossover yacht, equipped with a dual mode hull, projects the trawler into the future. Brought into vogue by Azimut Yachts in 2009, the Magellano Collection combines the concept of slow navigation with large volumes and elegant independent environments.

Magellano 30 Metri - photo © Azimut Yachts
Magellano 30 Metri - photo © Azimut Yachts

As for the Grande Collection, following the premiere of the new flagship Trideck, two new models are scheduled for introduction: a Grande 26 METRI and a Grande 36 METRI.

Grande 26 METRI is proposed as a compact superyacht, capable of offering separate flows between crew and guests, with 5 cabins, including the owner's cabin on the Main Deck. Grande 36METRI, on the other hand, offers the possibility to choose between different layouts with distinct functionality for each space.

Azimut Grande 36 Metri - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Grande 36 Metri - photo © Azimut Yachts

Finally, 2023 brings the introduction of the new and revolutionary concept Sea Deck, a solution that, even in small boats, starting from 50 feet in length, will offer all the beloved characteristics of the most glamorous dayboats, open sport cruisers, and even those of family yachts. Owners will enjoy the large expandable beach area, without sacrificing the eye-catching lines and attractive design.

