Raymarine introduces Cyclone™ Solid-State CHIRP Pulse Compression Radars

by Raymarine 27 Oct 12:08 PDT
Cyclone™ Solid-State CHIRP Pulse Compression Radars © Raymarine

Raymarine announces Cyclone™, the newest range of open-array radars, conceived and crafted to give mariners the confidence to tackle the harshest conditions, gain distinct advantages in the hunt for fish, and safely navigate busy waterways.

All-new Cyclone radars are available in 3-, 4- and 6-foot arrays and two high-power output options for each size. Each model features innovative detection technologies, including Cyclone Bird Mode, that elevates Cyclone into a class all its own.

Cutting-edge design

Cyclone's aggressive aircraft-wing-inspired design will appeal to the most style-conscious boaters while affording new levels of functionality and performance. At just 13.2" high, Cyclone's lower profile allows greater flexibility of boat architecture and more adaptable installation options. Cyclone is the lightest open-array radar available, with 3' models weighing just 51 pounds. These powerful, compact options bring Cyclone's unique open-array performance to nearly any vessel.

Maximum capability and awareness at any speed

Cyclone is engineered for extremes with a best-in-class wind rating of over 100 knots. A fast 60-RPM rotational speed delivers 360-degrees of awareness and accurate tracking of up to 100 distinct ARPA targets in real-time, even with the vessel at full speed. Precision radar imaging comes courtesy of CHIRP pulse compression and beam-sharpening technology for best-in-class target separation and long-range resolution. With Cyclone, boaters can simultaneously enjoy maximum visibility of near and distant targets using Raymarine's RangeFusion™ technology. RangeFusion technology merges short-pulse near-target ranges with long-pulse, distant target ranges, providing a single radar image that is easier to interpret.

Cyclone™ Solid-State CHIRP Pulse Compression Radars - photo © Raymarine
Cyclone™ Solid-State CHIRP Pulse Compression Radars - photo © Raymarine

Bird mode fishing intelligence

When it's time to find fish and get to them fast, Cyclone's Bird Mode identifies distant flocks of sea birds above baitfish schools. Bird mode intelligently optimizes radar gain and sea clutter controls for targeting seabirds, giving anglers the intelligence they need to locate baitfish and their trophy predators.

Choose your cyclone

The Cyclone family delivers six high-power solid-state options for long-range and all-weather performance. Two levels of Cyclone performance are available in 3', 4', or 6' sizes: Cyclone with 55 watt / 6kW equivalent magnetron performance and Cyclone Pro with 110 watt / 12kW equivalent magnetron performance. All Cyclone models integrate seamlessly with Raymarine Axiom, Axiom+, Axiom Pro, and Axiom XL chartplotter multifunction displays.

Retail prices range from $9,995 AUD. Cyclone open-array radars are backed by Raymarine's industry-leading three-year warranty.

"Radars are a well-established fundamental to a captain's awareness while on the water, but we wanted to push the boundaries on what was possible for such an important system component. When developing Cyclone, we challenged ourselves to create a radar that combines both beauty and high performance," says Gregoire Outters, General Manager for the Raymarine brand at Teledyne FLIR. "And we met this challenge with a groundbreaking design, rugged performance, and unmatched radar imagery. With Cyclone, we are disrupting the radar category and giving boaters an entirely new level of situational awareness on the water."

Cyclone is being unveiled and demonstrated during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, October 27-31, and will be available at Raymarine dealers worldwide beginning in November 2021.

Learn more about Raymarine Cyclone by visiting raymarine.com.au/cyclone.

Cyclone™ Solid-State CHIRP Pulse Compression Radars - photo © Raymarine
Cyclone™ Solid-State CHIRP Pulse Compression Radars - photo © Raymarine

