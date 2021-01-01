Introducing the new Viking 64

by Viking Yachts 10 Nov 04:25 PST

Every new Viking model is a series of refinements of its predecessors, and this is particularly evident with the new 64 Convertible.

The 64 comes on the heels of the Viking 62, a powerhouse on the tournament circuit that was utilized a half dozen times as a Viking demonstrator boat. The 64 expands upon all of the Viking 62's effective design traits, incorporating subtle modifications to the running surface in a completely new model for an even more impressive ride.

Ready for battle, the 180-square-foot cockpit of hull No. 1 is clad in teak and outfitted with a Release Marine Trillion Series Fighting Chair. Notice the rounded coamings and toekick space for comfort and balance.

The flybridge overhang keeps the observation mezzanine cool and dry. Air conditioning is available as an option. Balancing form and function, the mezzanine is designed with attractive radiused areas under the lounge and step that provide toekick space. The area also houses ample refrigeration and freezer space while providing engineroom access.

We've introduced several modifications to the flybridge's walk-around center console, including a 37-degree dash that's home to easily reached and viewed flush-mounted touchscreen displays in a black acrylic panel. The console sits higher for improved access to the flanking radio boxes, and the helm pod has been downsized slightly to maximize the visibility of the engine gauges.

With the optional MTU Series 12V 2000 M96X (2002MHP) engines, ZF 3050A marine transmissions and VEEM propellers, hull No.1 topped out at 42 knots with a 36-knot cruise.

The 64's layout has a natural flow, promoting socialization while providing separate gathering areas. The port-side walkway extends from the salon door to the forward VIP stateroom, bringing visual depth and providing ease of access.

The interior boasts a new horizontal grain natural walnut for a fresh modern look that accentuates the joinery's beautiful radiused sections, which are particularly noticeable in the galley with its curved upper cabinetry face.

The 64's beam spans nearly 19 feet, and the Viking design and engineering team has made every inch count. With four staterooms and three heads, no other sportfisher in this size range has more interior volume. The master and forward staterooms each feature queen-size walk-around berths with custom inner-spring mattresses and storage underneath, HD TVs and ensuite heads.

For more information on the Viking 64, which debuted at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show last month, please contact your authorized Viking dealer.