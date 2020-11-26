Please select your home edition
Introducing the updated Back Cove 372

by Back Cove Yachts 19 Nov 14:39 PST

The Back Cove 37 was launched in 2009 and has enjoyed an eleven-plus-year uninterrupted run resulting in more than 200 hulls.

When the production molds for the Back Cove 37 finally gave out in 2020 due to boatbuilding wear-and-tear, the Back Cove Design team seized the opportunity to reexamine the 37 with over a decade of owner feedback and recent design advancements in mind. The result was a boat full of fresh details that earned its own designation - enter the newly redesigned Back Cove 372.

Back Cove 372 - photo © Back Cove Yachts
Back Cove 372 - photo © Back Cove Yachts

The Back Cove 372 is full of fresh details that are tailored to today's cruising and boating lifestyles, yet it retains the classic character and heart of a proven winner.

The highlights include:

  • A more efficient 24V DC electrical system with less copper weight, resulting in both a lighter boat and increased run time on the bow and optional stern thrusters.
  • Cummins QSC 8.3 600hp diesel engine with a 7" display as standard and a Volvo Penta D8 diesel with a 7" Garmin display as an option. This adjustment is the direct result of owner preference, with more than 95% of Back Cove 37 owners opting for a larger-than-standard engine since 2009.
  • Black windshield liner and an upholstered helm pod reduce glare at the helm. Further updates to the helm pod include new materials for better durability and stain resistance, increased space for navigation electronics
  • Fixed-glazed pilothouse windows replace sliding windows, offer enhanced sightlines, and are complemented by a center-opening windshield with opening appliances for smoother operation.
  • A new aft-facing cockpit seat to starboard, complete with a folding armrest and drink holder, paired with a new salon door to port with a bi-fold window to starboard (above the aft-facing seat).
  • A reconfigured head with expanded medicine cabinet, sizeable over-sink mirror, and redesigned shower stall.

Back Cove 372 - photo © Back Cove Yachts
Back Cove 372 - photo © Back Cove Yachts

