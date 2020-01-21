Trio of stunning Navetta 30's snapped up by eager Hong Kong buyers

Navetta 30 © Ferretti Group Navetta 30 © Ferretti Group

by Ferretti Group Asia Pacific 6 Dec 01:13 PST

Ferretti Group is excited to announce the sale of not one, not two, but three all-new Navetta 30's. The first - sold in collaboration with Fraser Asia in record time and expected to arrive later this year - was snapped up by a first-time buyer who was enchanted by the high quality finish and intelligent design of the 28m plus superyacht.

Another customer purchased the second Navetta 30 directly from the Group, with the vessel expected to arrive sometime in 2023. The final luxury yacht was sold in partnership with Ferretti's official distributor for Ferretti Yachts, Riva and Pershing -Starship Yachts, and is anticipated to reach Hong Kong's waters by 2024.

Renowned for crafting bespoke sea-going designs, Custom Line is dedicated to ensuring each creation perfectly suits the needs of its lucky owners. The innovative Navetta 30 marks the latest chapter of this vision, setting a new benchmark in style, space and functional design. Add to this the customisable interiors, efficient performance and plush comfort found across its decks, and the result is a stunning superyacht that's perfect for exploring the high seas.

