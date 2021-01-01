Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Get on board - Viking 90

by Viking Yachts 7 Dec 13:04 PST
Viking 90 © Viking Yachts

Are you ready for the ride of your life? Feel the energy of innovation as we bring you into our Research and Design Department to begin following the build process of the Viking 90.

Our new flagship will redefine the capabilities of the luxury convertible sportfisher and become the new benchmark in the genre.

For the next 12 months, you will witness the next chapter in Viking's evolution of excellence. Get on board!

Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy